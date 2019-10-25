Weber State football has been ranked No. 4 nationally for four straight weeks and is 5-0 against FCS competition after beating Northern Arizona 51-28 to move to 3-0 in the Big Sky.
WSU has faced some strong competition, including a 12-point win over No. 11 Northern Iowa. But the final five games appear to bring a new level of tests: three of five on the road, all against currently ranked opponents.
That begins at 5 p.m. Saturday with a trip to face No. 22 UC Davis (4-4, 2-2).
UC Davis has presented an up-and-down season thus far. The Aggies beat San Diego 38-35 in Week 2, but only after USD fumbled the game-winning touchdown just inches from the goal line with seconds to go. The Aggies lost at North Dakota and got blasted 45-20 at home by Montana.
But, UC Davis also played Cal tough in Week 1 and traveled to the FCS standard-bearer to close nonconference play.
"They had the ball with three minutes left, down four points to North Dakota State in the Fargodome, driving to win," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "So this is a good football team and we’ve got to be ready to go."
And no matter the ups and downs, the Aggies still have Jake Maier at quarterback.
Throwing 25 of 37 for 271 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 33-25 win at Southern Utah, Maier surpassed 10,000 career passing yards.
This season, the senior signal-caller has completed 66% of his passes for 314 yards per game, with 21 touchdowns to nine interceptions.
It would seem a similar task NAU senior Case Cookus presented Weber last week. WSU's plan and goals are likely to be similar: stuff the run (NAU rushed for 16 yards), grab a lead and make Maier throw on every down.
So far, UC Davis has rushed for 119.5 yards per game, serviceable enough to keep the passing game open for Maier's equal opportunity distribution model. The Aggies have six receivers averaging at least three receptions per game and 10 averaging more than 10 yards per reception.
One big question: will Weber State's punishing run game travel on the road? Last week's 439-yard rushing performance was an all-timer, so that's a lofty expectation. But UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins knows that part of the game is a tough task for his defense.
"I’ve spent some time in Canada where there’s 12 guys on the field, so we’re really exploring that opportunity," Hawkins quipped at a press conference this week. "They’re tough. Really well-coached line. Brent Myers is a friend of mine ... their back (Josh Davis) is really, really special, and they’re going to give you a lot of looks so you’ve got to be ready to go."
UC Davis is in the bottom third of Big Sky rushing defense, giving up 184 yards per outing. It's unlikely the running back Davis goes for more than 300 yards again, but he has Hawkins' attention.
"He’s a real talented player. I have a lot of respect for him," Hawkins said. "He’s not the biggest guy but he sure runs hard. He’s elusive, he’s slippery, he can make people miss."
The game will be broadcast on Eleven Sports Network on DirecTV, and stream live on the Pluto TV app channel 545 and WatchBigSky.com. A radio call will air on 1430 AM KLO.
CALIFORNIA SUN
Weber State gets a West-Coast reprieve after last week's rain-soaked battle in Ogden. The forecast for Davis, California, at kickoff: sunny and low 80s.
Hill said Davis is one of his favorite road trips: it's easy travel, the environment is solid, the weather is good.
But, it's a road game.
"You’ve got to win on the road. We know that," Hill said. "The road is the key to winning a championship. Each place has its own challenges in what you’ve got to overcome."
ODDS & PREDICTIONS
Sportsbook 5dimes shows UC Davis as a 2.5-point favorite in the contest. Combined with the over-under of 54.5, the odds suggest a UC Davis win of about 28-26.
Jeff Sagarin’s famed rating and prediction model ranks all of Division I, both FBS and FCS. Weber State is ranked 112th and UC Davis is 129th (out of 256 teams). His model favors Weber State by 1.5 points.