In any sport, games can be won or lost by whether or not individuals are ready to make big plays when called upon. In the violent sport of football, coaches must also preach a next-man-up mentality. It's a universal maxim in the sport.
Weber State got just enough of both Saturday and the No. 4 Wildcats survived a roller-coaster, penalty-filled game with a 41-35 win over the Idaho Vandals at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow, Idaho.
Sophomore defensive end George Tarlas, freshman running back Kris Jackson and, eventually, junior quarterback Jake Constantine, stepped up in key moments to help Weber State (3-2, 1-0 Big Sky) survive the road affair and win its conference opener.
"We've got to consistently be better," WSU head coach Jay Hill said after the game. "That's the word right now is consistency. Last week, we tore it up for a first half and didn't play very good in the second half. It seems like every time it looks like we're going to start blow someone out, we let them back in on something dumb.
"You've got to give Idaho credit ... they were right there with Wyoming, they beat Eastern this year ... so to come up here and win is huge."
Tarlas got the start and played a ton of snaps in the absence of senior Adam Rodriguez, who left last week's game at halftime with a concussion. Tarlas recorded two sacks that forced fumbles, poking the ball away from Idaho quarterback Mason Petrino — one early in the second quarter that resulted in a 52-yard Trey Tuttle field goal and a 13-0 WSU lead, and another in the third quarter to stop an otherwise rolling Idaho offense on a drive that reached the Weber 35.
Jackson provided a second-half punch after sophomore running back Josh Davis was rocked on the last play of the first half and left the game under concussion protocol. Jackson's readiness was no more apparent than on WSU's final scoring possession.
After Petrino led a gritty Idaho drive and the Vandals scored to make it 34-28 with 3:19 left in the game, the ensuing onside kick hit a Vandal after 5 yards, giving WSU a 40-yard field. Jackson needed four carries from there of 7, 10, 5 and 18 yards to score a touchdown, all but putting the game away at 41-28 with 1:24 left.
The "all but": Nick Romano returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a Vandals touchdown for the final margin. Another onside kick then bounced high and out of bounds, and WSU kneeled the ball twice to end the game.
Idaho was 5 of 14 on third downs and racked up 405 yards in the contest.
"We've got a lot to clean up," Hill said. "The kickoff was dumb, you knew he was going to bring it out no matter what. And defensively, I don't think we played very good today. We've got to get better. And that's surprising because we've been so dang good all year."
And despite those performances, it was punter Doug Lloyd receiving the game ball for a second straight week. Both times it was for his legs but, unlike his punts last week, Saturday's game ball was for his rushing.
WSU boldly dialed up fake kicks twice in the third quarter and converted. Both times ended up being crucial.
The first came to open the half. Idaho linebacker Charles Akanno relentlessly rushed off the edge and finished with six tackles, four for loss, a sack with a forced fumble, and batted a pass down at the line of scrimmage.
Akanno dragged down Kevin Smith from behind for no gain on a rush which appeared to help make Weber go three-and-out to start the half. But on fourth-and-2 from their own 33, Lloyd tucked the ball and ran right with an envoy, picking up 11 yards and a first down.
That kept a drive alive that finished when Smith cut back at the Idaho 24 on a counter play, picked up a block from Justin Malone to get to the second level, then dragged defenders the final 10 yards for a touchdown that put the Wildcats ahead 27-14.
After Idaho cut it to 27-21 with a peppering of strong running from Dylan Thigpen and short passing from Petrino, Lloyd and company struck again.
Tight end Hayden Meacham dropped a sure first down on a third-and-3 inside the Idaho 30, appearing to stall a hopeful touchdown drive. Tuttle and Lloyd trotted out for a would-be 47-yard field goal attempt but Lloyd, the holder, bounded out of the backfield on the snap, rushed up a gaping hole on the left side and rambled 30 yards untouched for a touchdown. That made it 34-21 and set up the eventful fourth quarter.
"I thought that was outstanding. Coach (Grant) Duff did a great job at designing both those fakes and, obviously, they executed them really, really well ... if you look at (Lloyd's) stats on the year, he's by far our leading rusher as far as yards per carry," Hill said with a laugh.
In between all that was Constantine, the quarterback playing his first game in a calendar month after missing 2.5 games with a knee injury. His absence from game play looked apparent early, throwing behind receivers and, in the second quarter, forcing a ball into double coverage that was intercepted to give Idaho a 52-yard field.
The Vandals converted the opportunity, erasing a 13-0 deficit to take a 14-13 lead with 3:15 left in the half.
That finished a sequence where, holding a 7-0 lead after Davis rushed 54 yards on Weber's fourth offensive play of the game, the WSU offense only managed six points over four possessions when taking the ball over four times on Idaho's half — twice at midfield, once at the Idaho 40 and once at the Idaho 11.
Weber's early blitz was erased and the Vandals held the momentum. That's when Constantine returned to form.
To get the next drive going, Devon Cooley won a battle on a back-shoulder throw for a 26-yard completion to the Idaho 45. Constantine hit Rashid Shaheed for 13 yards, found Cooley for 9 yards to pick up a third-down conversion and threw a screen to David Ames for 8 yards.
That set up a crisp passing touchdown to Cooley. From the slot, Cooley set up his defender with a jab outside, then cut inside on a slant. Constantine delivered the pass right at the goal line, Cooley grabbed the 9-yard touchdown reception and Weber State took a 20-14 lead into halftime.
"Devon's a great player ... we've got to get him the ball more," Hill said. "Rashid Shaheed had some catches tonight, we've got to get him the ball more. We've got weapons, we just have to distribute it a little bit better."
After the aforementioned struggles with short fields, Weber State mounted three touchdown drives of 75 yards before the final 40-yard drive.
Constantine finished 20 of 36 for 163 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Cooley caught eight passes for 87 yards. No other Wildcat had more than three receptions. Ames caught three balls for 26 yards and Shaheed two for 28.
WSU finished with 223 rushing yards as four rushers each netted a rush of more than 20 yards. Jackson rushed nine times for 84 yards, Smith 15 times for 64 and Davis six times for 67 yards, with Lloyd's two fourth-down fake conversions netting 41 rushing yards.
Petrino threw 24 of 35 for 212 yards for Idaho (2-4, 0-2). He threw five times for 37 yards to Jeff Cotton and Aundre Carter rushed 10 times for 88 yards, all coming in the first half. Those two leaders both left the game just before halftime with injuries and did not return.
Noah Vaea led WSU with 10 tackles. Tarlas' two strip sacks netted a team-high two tackles for loss and represented the team's only sacks.
WSU was penalized 11 times for 99 yards; Idaho had 12 flags for 114 yards.
Weber State returns home Oct. 12 for a Homecoming matchup against Southern Utah, who dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the Big Sky on Saturday by losing 52-31 at Portland State.