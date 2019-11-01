There was an expectation at the beginning of the 2019 football season that much of the Big Sky Conference race could come down to a Weber State trip to northern California. After all, WSU and UC Davis were to meet on Oct. 26 in the only game that pitted any of last year's tri-champions (Eastern Washington included) against each other this season.
The location, yes. The opponent? A week off.
While No. 3 Weber State came away happy after a convincing 36-20 win at UC Davis, its the repeat trip to the Sacramento area that all of FCS football will be watching this week: the Wildcats (6-2, 4-0 Big Sky) visiting No. 6 Sacramento State (6-2, 4-0).
The Hornets are this year's Big Sky surprise though, in Jay Hill's eyes, it's not that surprising.
In 2017, Sac State was probably one game away from making the playoffs. The Hornets went 6-2 in conference play but it was perhaps a scheduled nonconference game, and subsequent 31-24 loss, against Weber State that denied the Hornets their first playoff bid in school history.
Injuries hammered Sac State last season on the way to a 2-8 record, after which head coach Jody Sears was dismissed after five seasons. Troy Taylor, most recently Utah's offensive coordinator but a coach with ties to Sacramento, was then hired as head coach.
"These guys have been good in the league. We knew last year when we played them we had our work cut out for us and we do again this year," WSU head coach Jay Hill said.
Sacramento State's build has been a slow burn this season. The Hornets played two FBS teams tough, like Weber State. They also blasted lowly Northern Colorado and a non-Division I opponent, so it was hard to pin the Hornets down.
Then, in consecutive weeks, Sac State beat Eastern Washington, Montana State and Montana, all by at least two touchdowns.
"That’s a good football team. When you turn the film on, it’s evident why they are where they’re at," WSU receivers coach Jared Ursua said. "That coaching staff has done a great job with a new group."
WSU and Sac State boast the top defenses in the conference and each carry an undefeated record (WSU 6-0, Sac 5-0) against FCS opponents.
Sacramento State is a balanced team. Led by junior quarterback Kevin Thomson, the Hornets average 294 yards per game through the air and another 178 on the ground. Thomson is completing 66% of his passes for 23 touchdowns to only six interceptions.
Thomson and proven running back Elijah Dotson comprise a tough matchup in the zone-read run game. Each averages just more than 50 rushing yards per game, joined by BJ Perkinson, who adds another 31.
Statistically, however, the Hornets have only faced one Big Sky defense with an average yards allowed mark in the top half of the conference. That was Montana State, No. 4 at 387 yards per game. Weber State is No. 1 in that category at 347 yards allowed per game.
As much as Taylor's offense gets attention, it's Andy Thompson and the Sac State defense that's holding FCS opponents to an average of 17 points per game. As a linebacker, Thompson won a national championship at Montana in 2001 and was Northern Arizona's defensive coordinator for 10 seasons before joining Taylor to call the defense in Sacramento.
"They’re good against the run, they get a good pass rush, they tackle well," Hill said. "They’re going to make you beat them throwing the ball. They do a lot of things similar to us."
They're the only undefeated teams left in the Big Sky, so the game will set up the winner with a leg up for a league title down the stretch.
Sacramento State is on its longest winning streak in nearly 30 years and Saturday's game will be the biggest matchup by ranking in the history of Hornet Stadium.
"I’m looking forward to a lot of big plays being made. Hopefully it’s a great game and a lot of people attend this game, it will be something to watch because Weber State, we’re coming out that day," sophomore receiver Devon Cooley said.
SUNNY CALIFORNIA, PT. 2
An escape from Utah's record October cold, WSU's trip to the Sacramento area will offer the second straight reprieve from bad weather. Last week's late afternoon kickoff at UC Davis began with temperatures around 80 degrees. This week's game in Sacramento is forecasted to be 70 degrees at kick in the final moments of sunlight before dropping into the low 50s.
ODDS & PREDICTIONS
Sportsbook 5dimes shows Sacramento State as a seven-point favorite in the contest. Combined with the over-under of 52, the odds suggest a Sac State win of about 29-22.
Jeff Sagarin’s famed rating and prediction model ranks all of Division I, both FBS and FCS. Weber State is ranked 106th and Sacramento State is 102nd (out of 256 teams). His model favors Sac State, as the home team, by 3.3 points.