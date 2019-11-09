OGDEN — Weber State had gone through some gut checks so far this season, mostly involving imposing its will during tight games against ranked teams on the road and pulling away in the second half.
But nothing like Saturday against No. 22 North Dakota.
The No. 3 Wildcats scored 10 points in the final three minutes, staving off a massive upset to win 30-27 at Stewart Stadium.
"Crazy game," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "College football, that's why we all love it, right?"
Jake Constantine knew he'd hurt his team with a couple costly interceptions, endangering WSU of winning the yardage battle but losing the game and its spot in the Big Sky driver's seat. That included a six-minute drive with Weber trailing 24-20 that ended with a pick thrown to UND's Hayden Galvin at the goal line.
Constantine said he got "greedy" trying to squeeze the ball to Kevin Smith in double coverage.
But the Weber State (8-2, 6-0 Big Sky) quarterback had one more chance with seven minutes left to help his team stave off an upset.
Trailing 27-20 and with 75 yards to go, Constantine completed passes to David Ames and Devon Cooley to get across midfield.
That's when Constantine took over with not his arm, but his legs.
The junior with a nagging knee injury weaved through the North Dakota (5-4) defense, sprinted toward the sideline and picked up 30 yards.
Then, facing first-and-goal from the 12, Constantine kept a zone-read run play, turned upfield, spun off a hit from two tacklers at the 7 and dove into the end zone past two more defenders for a touchdown, tying the game 27-27 with 2:49 left.
TOUCHDOWN WILDCATS!— #️⃣3️⃣ Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) November 9, 2019
Jake Constantine runs for a 12-yard TD.
We are tied 27-27 | 2:49 to play.#WeAreWeber #BigSkyFB #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/wnzi7crEhG
"I was running pretty mad there," Constantine said. "I had to make it up for my guys ... just doing everything I can right there to help our team win the game because I felt like I owed it to my guys after those two costly turnovers, that was frustrating for me."
But with UND quarterback Nate Ketteringham peppering the WSU defense with passes to his big possession receivers — he finished 23 of 38 for 304 yards and three touchdowns — WSU still had nearly three minutes to defend and at least take the game into overtime.
That's until Brock Boltmann whiffed on the ensuing kickoff. The UND all-purpose player dropped the ball through his arms at the goal line and unintentionally kicked it forward, where WSU safety Aaron Sessions recovered at the UND 7.
Aaron Sessions recovers a fumble. Wildcat ball!#WeAreWeber #BigSkyFB #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/Yc9HjV3xh1— #️⃣3️⃣ Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) November 9, 2019
A sideline interference penalty on the play put Weber back to the UND 22. Three Smith rushes finished 3 yards short of a first down.
After milking the clock down as much as they could and calling timeout, the stage was set for Trey Tuttle.
The junior kicker was 17 of 20 this season to that point, including 2 of 3 Saturday after just missing a 50-yarder wide right to end the first half.
Tuttle calmly lined up his 32-yarder, knocked it through and Weber State had its first lead of the second half, up 30-27 with 31 seconds left.
Trey Tuttle with a 32-yard field goal!— #️⃣3️⃣ Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) November 9, 2019
Wildcats lead 30-27 | 31 seconds left#WeAreWeber #BigSkyFB #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/rv5o4VRzxo
Still not out of the woods, Ketteringham hit Noah Wanzek for a 25-yarder to midfield with 20 seconds left. From there, WSU survived an overthrow to an open receiver, then one last attempt to the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.
"It was scary," safety Preston Smith said of the final deep passes.
It was a long time separated, at least mentally, from the point Weber State took a 14-0 lead.
A pass to Ames for 40 yards got WSU near the goal line, where Constantine hit Ames again for a 2-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead six minutes into the game.
On WSU's next drive, a handoff to Smith turned into a reverse pitch to Ty MacPherson, who then pitched back to Constantine on a flea-flicker. Constantine unloaded to the goal line where Justin Malone dove backward and hauled in a 40-yard touchdown in double coverage, securing the catch as he crossed the goal line.
Tuttle punched in a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter for a 17-7 lead and Weber State decided to take a chance.
Tuttle and company dribbled an onside kick to an unsuspecting UND coverage team. The ball dribbled toward the necessary 45-yard line with no Fighting Hawks in sight but, with a host of Weber players waiting to jump on the ball, it died at the 44 and WSU's bold move had failed 1 yard shy of a recovery.
Three plays later, Ketteringham hit Wanzek for a 16-yard corner route to the end zone and WSU's lead was 17-14 with 12:14 left in the half.
That was the second of four straight possessions in which North Dakota scored. That string finished in the third quarter when the Hawks took the opening kickoff, marched 77 yards and threw a short TD pass to go up 24-20.
For everyone in Stewart Stadium, it appeared UND was putting its foot down and plowing toward an upset. But the Wildcats broke the string, holding UND to a three-and-out, then catching a break with a missed 43-yard field goal near the end of the third quarter.
That set up the wild fourth quarter comeback.
"Guys, I felt like on the sideline, knew we were still going to win that game," Constantine said. "That's just battle and gritting your teeth and getting the job done, even though you know as a team that was probably one of our worst games this year.
"But it's college football, every week's a tough week. The Big Sky's probably the best conference ... so anytime you come by a win is a great job."
In addition to the seven-point deficit, WSU had to overcome injuries to Josh Davis, Kris Jackson and Eddie Heckard.
Davis opened the game with carries of 8 and 26 yards but, on the second rush, had his head driven hard into the turf during the tackle. He left the game under concussion protocol and returned to the sideline late in the second quarter with his pads off.
Jackson appeared to hurt his shoulder midway through the second quarter and, while returning for a few more carries, went down in pain on a second-half run.
Smith carried the load, rushing 25 times for 104 yards. With Constantine throwing 17 of 23 for 230 yards and two touchdowns, Weber State totaled 453 yards.
Of the game's many key moments, one came after Constantine's first interception which occurred with midway through the third quarter and Weber trailing 24-20.
Ketteringham uncorked a deep pass on the next play, connecting with his 6-foot-4 target Garret Maag for what appeared to be a 56-yard touchdown pass that would put UND up 11.
But Maag spent the final 15 yards stiff-arming the safety Smith and was flagged for offensive pass interference.
"He shoved my face, I hope they call that," Smith said. "He completely shoved me and that was a good call, in my opinion."
Smith finished with two tackles for loss and Connor Mortensen totaled nine tackles.
Ames totaled 105 receiving yards on six catches and Cooley added 50 yards on five grabs. Rashid Shaheed returned from injury and caught two passes while returning five kickoffs for an average of 28 yards.
Weber State joined No. 8 Sacramento State, still without quarterback Kevin Thomson, in avoiding upsets. The Hornets scored 14 points in the final two minutes to beat Northern Arizona 38-34.
No. 4 South Dakota State lost at home to No. 11 Illinois State, while No. 7 Central Arkansas was shut out 34-0 at home against unranked Southeastern Louisiana.
No. 6 Montana, however, overcame an early 10-0 deficit to beat up Idaho at home 42-17. That sets up another top-10 showdown for Weber State next week in Missoula.