The Big Sky Conference announced Monday it has extended its suspension of athletic activities, including practices and workouts, through May 15 in continued response to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, which was named a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11.
The decision includes the action of canceling spring football practices altogether, the conference said in its statement.
Many Big Sky institutions, including Weber State, are under varying statuses regarding class schedules and study, as well as state orders affecting things like the gathering of groups.
"Big Sky institutions continue to retain the option to provide support services for their student-athletes while following national, state, and campus protocols for social distancing and preventing the spread of COVID-19," the statement reads. "These services may vary based on each institution’s circumstances and can include athletic training, academics, mental health, as well as other programming that is in the best interest of supporting the student-athletes."
Weber State University's first positive test for COVID-19 came Saturday, March 21, when a track athlete was diagnosed as a carrier.
The decision to extend the athletics hiatus came after a vote of the Big Sky Conference's presidents council.
Weber State football completed its first week of spring camp, consisting of three practices, before activities were put on hold.
The conference previously canceled spring sports competition and championships on March 18.
HARDING EARNS ANOTHER HONOR
Graduating Weber State basketball senior was named to the All-District second team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, the group announced Monday.
One of 10 players to earn such honors in District 6, Harding averaged 22.2 points per game as a senior and became WSU's all-time leading scorer. He joins Jermaine Boyette (2000-03) as the only WSU men's basketball players to earn All-District honors three times.
He also previously earned first-team All-District honors from the US Basketball Writers Association. The NABC's district is made up of Big Sky and WAC players.
In District 9 (WCC, Big West), BYU's Yoeli Childs was named to the first team and TJ Haws to the second team. In District 17 (Mountain West), Utah State's Sam Merrill was named to the first team and Neemias Queta to the second team.