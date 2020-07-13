Weber State football has continued its recent trend of scheduling Pac-12 opponents, according to a Monday report.
Weber State added Arizona to its future schedules for a game on Sept. 6, 2025, according to FBschedules.com, which obtained a contract for the game through a records request.
Arizona becomes WSU's fourth future game against a Pac-12 team in the next six seasons. The payout is $625,000, according to the report. Payouts from football "buy games" are a crucial part of FCS athletic department budgets.
According to contracts obtained by the Standard-Examiner, below is a list of Weber State's scheduled nonconference games against FBS opponents and their associated payouts for WSU:
2020: Wyoming ($425,000)
2021: Utah ($600,000)
2022: Utah State ($390,000)
2023: Utah ($600,000)
2024: Washington ($700,000)
2025: Arizona ($625,000)
Additionally, Weber State is scheduled to play future FCS nonconference football games against Northern Iowa (2020), Dixie State (2020, 2021, 2022), and James Madison (2021, 2022).
WSU FOOTBALL OPENS EARLY CAMP
Monday marked the first day of allowable, required workout time for many college football teams, including Weber State. With an FCS season increasingly in doubt — the Patriot League nixed all fall sports, and Hampton, in the Big South, said it will not participate in fall sports — WSU shared photos on social media Monday afternoon of players participating in conditioning and weightlifting work.
The usual fall camp is scheduled for Aug. 7. But with many programs missing all or most of spring camp due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA approved additional required workouts building up to fall camp.
From July 13-24, teams can require up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week, with no more than two hours of film review per week.
From July 24 to Aug. 6, time can increase up to 20 hours per week of total activities, no more than four hours per day, as follows: up to eight hours per week for weight training and conditioning; up to six hours for walk-throughs, which can include use of a football; and up to six hours for meetings, including film review.
Weber State football is currently scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 5 at Wyoming.
SHELLEY CHOOSES USU
One of the more intriguing quarterback transfers in the West chose his new home Monday as Utah State announced the signing of former Utah quarterback Jason Shelley.
Shelley spent three seasons at Utah, playing in 19 games and starting five. As a graduate transfer, the Texas native is immediately eligible and has two seasons left to play.