OGDEN — As her team celebrated, Olivia Grey walked toward her dugout and, with tears welling up in her eyes, slumped onto the shoulders of a teammate in an embrace, then quickly found a bag of ice to strap on her throwing shoulder.
For the third time in three tries at Wildcat Softball Field, and for the second time Thursday, the Portland State freshman threw a complete-game masterpiece. This one keyed a 2-1 win over No. 1 Weber State (25-18), sending the Vikings to the top-bracket semifinal and the Wildcats to the one-loss bracket of the double-elimination Big Sky Conference tournament.
Though finishing five games in first place in the regular season, Weber State now must climb to the title by winning five times in the tournament’s final two days.
No. 5 Portland State (13-24) is two wins from taking the trophy and conceivably could throw their freshman ace once Friday and once Saturday to get there.
Grey threw a two-hit shutout to open the tournament Thursday morning in a 4-0 win over No. 4 Northern Colorado, and it wasn’t until after that she knew she would throw again in the afternoon against the runaway best team in the league, who had byed to the second round.
“I was prepared this whole week to throw a lot of innings, so the mentality is whatever the team needs, I’m there,” Grey said. “My job as a pitcher is to provide (outs) for my team ... and I want to give us the best shot that I can.”
Overall, Grey threw 14 innings and gave up one run Thursday, and has thrown 21 innings of one-run ball in Ogden after nearly throwing a perfect game against WSU on April 30.
“She pitches to her defense really well. I mean, we hit some balls really hard and they were right at them, for the most part,” WSU head coach Mary Kay Amicone said. “She moves the ball around and we need to just keep hitting the ball hard, and that’s all we can control. We just have to come up with that hit with runners in scoring position.”
Mariah Ramirez, the Big Sky pitcher of the year, was no slouch in the circle for Weber State. She spread seven hits across seven innings, striking out six and walking three.
After a walk and a single, senior outfielder Tayler Gunesch ripped a two-out triple in the third inning to put Portland State up 2-0. Ramirez would hold the Vikings from there, but it turned out to be enough with Grey on the rubber.
With two outs and nobody on in the fourth, Faith Hoe singled to left and Ramirez followed with a double to score Hoe and make it 2-1.
Hoe got on board to lead off the seventh but was forced out at second on a fielder’s choice groundout from Ramirez. With the tying run still on base, Lauren Hoe flew out to deep center field and Noelle Foster fought back from down 0-2 only to pop out to shortstop to end the game.
“It was a really well-played game. We didn’t come up with the timely hit, but the message is be ready to go tomorrow and write your own story,” Amicone said.
Portland State and Southern Utah are the two teams without a loss after SUU defeated Montana in Thursday’s nightcap.
Weber State’s long path begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday against Sacramento State, a team it swept in the regular season (though two of those three wins came by one run). A win means playing the winner of the Montana-Northern Colorado elimination game at 5 p.m. A loss means the season is over.
“We’re excited that we get to play tomorrow and we’re going to take it one game at a time. We’ve got to refocus,” Amicone said.