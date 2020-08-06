With several FCS conferences having already canceled their fall football seasons, reports from all over the country swirled Thursday as presidents from Big Sky Conference schools met to discuss the status of football and other fall sports in 2020 amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
Reports from a 4 p.m. presidents call began at 4:57 p.m. when Stadium's Brett McMurphy, formerly a news-breaking reporter for ESPN, tweeted the Big Sky was canceling the football season.
A short string of confirmatory reports followed from The Oregonian's John Canzano and from Amie Just, a former Montana beat writer now reporting in Louisiana.
Conflicting reports then emerged. At 6 p.m., Skyline Sports reported that athletic directors made the recommendation to school presidents to pursue an eight-game schedule in the spring, and allow for up to three nonconference games this fall — which would be crucial for budgetary reasons.
"The Presidents have not made a decision officially on this recommendation. There is a strong sense the league will move to the spring," Skyline Sports reported. "An outright cancellation is possible but very unlikely. And the ADs will be able to decide on a plan once the president vote becomes official."
Just also reported the possibility of spring football, as did Scott Garrard of Salt Lake City's 1280 The Zone, who tweeted: "A spring season is very much in play and many anticipate it will happen. Don’t shut the door on Weber’s dream season just yet. ... Teams that can play may be given the green light to play nonconference games in the fall to help with budget issues. Decision on that coming soon."
A source told the Standard-Examiner that the Big Sky would make an official announcement about fall sports Friday.
In the fall season, the Big Sky sponsors competition in cross country, football, women's soccer and women's volleyball.
Weber State football is 32-6 against FCS opponents in the last three seasons, including a 21-3 Big Sky mark, on the way to three straight trips to the playoff quarterfinals.
In 2019, the Wildcats were 11-2 against FCS opponents and reached the FCS semifinals for the first time, earning a school record No. 3 end-of-season ranking.