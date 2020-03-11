OGDEN — Of 11 Weber State football coaches, four are entering their seventh season at Weber State under the direction of one of them, head coach Jay Hill.
So when the Wildcats took the field Tuesday at Stewart Stadium to open spring camp, it was hard to tell a difference from any other year despite the fact that, in those seven years, WSU has gone from conference doormat to national elite.
Perhaps its that steady guidance that fueled that journey.
“We’ve got a lot to accomplish this year and a long ways to go from where we’re at right now, but it’s so rewarding as a coach to just get back out with your guys, the players and the other coaches, the people you love so much, and be doing what we love,” Hill said Tuesday. “That’s fun for us.”
Offensive lineman Ty Whitworth, who will be a senior leading an experienced line in the 2020 season, said guys came into camp fresh after a few months off and that “there’s not as much rust” to shake off in spring as there have been in previous years.
Notable at spring camp’s opening session was a new voice on the offensive side of the ball. Late in practice during some 11-on-11 sets, that voice called out.
“In and out of the huddle!” the voice commanded. “Take charge, let’s go!”
It was Matt Hammer, directing the offense as coordinator and quarterbacks coach, a former OC moved over from coaching linebackers last season.
“Coach Hammer’s done a great job in his transition over. I hired him because I think he’s going to do a phenomenal job. He’s already had a great track record here when he was the offensive coordinator before, so I’m excited to see how the offense will progress,” Hill said. “He’s sharp and he’s a great football coach.”
One of the main tasks Hill outlined for camp was for he and Hammer to “solidify a quarterback,” though Hill is sure that, despite the heavy interest the coming position battle will bring, it won’t be resolved until fall.
“Solidifying who is going to be in that battle is going to be huge,” Hill said.
Three quarterbacks were in action Tuesday: junior Kaden Jenks, and sophomores Kylan Weisser and Teryn Berry. Those three are likely to split all the reps throughout spring, though Hill said Jenks is recovering from offseason surgeries to “clean up” knee and ankle injuries suffered during the season.
Accomplished Utah prep quarterback Bronson Barron won’t join the team until returning from a mission later in the offseason schedule, and there’s the possibility of adding another QB via transfer, an option Hill said in February he was monitoring.
Hill also identified helping the defensive secondary take more steps forward as a focus in camp, after starting up to three true freshmen in the unit in 2019.
Dave Jones, Marque Collins, Eddie Heckard, Maxwell Anderson, Kamden Garrett and Ja’Kobe Harris all return in the secondary, as do safeties Preston Smith, Brody Burke, Spencer Niutupuivaha, Aaron Sessions and Desmond Williams — though Williams tore his ACL in fall camp last year and is still recovering. The junior was not active to open spring camp.
Smith, who will be a senior, said right now his leadership is all about being a student of the game.
“I really harp on just learning the defense, because you’re playing D-I football for a reason. You’re athletic, you’re talented. If you learn the defense, know your assignment, you’ll play well, you’ll react well,” Smith said. “A lot of the secondary guys, the freshmen who played last year, they know their job, know their role and it’s really starting to come along. On the first day of spring ball you can tell, and that’s good.”
Hill’s other goals for spring are establishing a depth chart at receiver behind its most experienced players, and keeping his proven talent injury free.
“One of the biggest things every spring is solidifying your depth chart, finding out where everyone falls and getting your 2s and your 3s ready to play if they need to.”
WSU continues spring practice through March and into April, leading up to the spring game Saturday, April 11.