Only one time has Weber State men's basketball had a better record through 22 games in its 15 seasons under head coach Randy Rahe than it has enjoyed this season.
Most regular seasons are 30-32 games but a pandemic shortened, COVID-19 affected season reached 22 at its end. WSU was 18-4 going down the stretch of Damian Lillard's final season in 2012, and also hit 17-5 the next season in the midst of a 13-game win streak.
This year's 17-5 Wildcats finished a half-game out of first place in the Big Sky and logged the league's best average point differential in conference play (plus-11.2) and its best spot in the NET Ranking (102 as of Tuesday), the NCAA's official sorting tool used to select and seed the NCAA Tournament.
It's a success for what it is: an overnight turnaround from last year's .375 winning percentage to .772 this season after an offseason that added an eventual first team all-conference player, a second-teamer, and the Big Sky's freshman of the year.
But Isiah Brown — senior guard, aforementioned first-teamer, and the Big Sky's newcomer of the year — knows what's next for Weber State at the Big Sky Tournament, which it will open at 8 p.m. Thursday at Idaho Central Arena in Boise, Idaho.
"The biggest thing is just your sense of urgency. Everything is heightened in March. Crazy things happen during this time of year so you always have to be on edge from the jump," Brown said. "Every game you’re going to play from here on out has to be a championship mentality, from the quarterfinal to a semifinal to final, whatever the case may be, you’ve got to play it like it’s your last game."
No. 3 seed WSU draws the winner of No. 6 Montana (13-12) and No. 11 Idaho (1-20) in its opening quarterfinal. Brown said the Wildcats will approach the game the same way no matter who the opponent, and figure out scouting when the time comes.
"We obviously don’t know who that’s going to be but regardless who it is, the approach will stay the same. Obviously, the Xs and Os and scout will be specific to who we play when we find out. But for us, just a blanket intensity level and approach going into whoever we play," Brown said. "Thursday at 8 p.m. we’re going to be ready to be shot out of a cannon and play with an edge. That’s the plan right now, and we’ll continue to move forward once we know more."
WSU head coach Randy Rahe said that, in what he estimates to be 30 or more years of coaching in conference tournaments, the teams who defend and rebound the best usually end up winning.
"You’ve got to enjoy it, you’ve got to have some fun in there," Rahe added, "and you’ve got to do it everybody on the court at the same time, five guys got to do it and be bought into it ... be connected and have a togetherness as a team."