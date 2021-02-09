Weber State sophomore guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara was named the Big Sky Conference men's basketball player of the week for his efforts in WSU's two-game home sweep of Montana State.
Sisoho Jawara was one of three players to score 17 points in Game 1 of the series, a 96-88 victory for the Wildcats, adding two assists, two rebounds and one steal. He led WSU in Game 2 of the series, an 82-74 win, with 25 points, adding four assists and three rebounds and hitting a pair of crucial 3-pointers to deliver the final result.
For the weekend, Sisoho Jawara shot 13 of 18 (72.2%) from the field for 42 points, going 6 of 7 (85.7%) from the 3-point line and 10 of 10 from the foul line.
In the last 10 games, the shooting guard has been possibly the most efficient player on the team, shooting 51 of 81 (63%) from the field, 21 of 36 from deep (58.3%) and 21 of 23 (91.3%) from the free-throw line to average 14.4 points and 3.0 assists per contest.
FOOTBALL GARNERS ATTENTION
Weber State football has begun to garner top spots in national power ranking publications as the spring 2021 season approaches.
Tuesday, Athlon Sports released its ranking of FCS teams still active for the spring season and it slotted Weber State at No. 2 behind powerhouse North Dakota State.
Monday, HERO Sports put Weber State at No. 3 behind NDSU and South Dakota State, while also naming senior offensive lineman Ty Whitworth to its preseason All-American team.
The subdivision's two major polls — the STATS Top 25 poll voted by media, school and conference representatives, as well as the Coaches Poll — have not been released. Weber State was voted No. 4 in the STATS preseason poll in August 2020 before the season was postponed to this spring.
BROWN IN CLASS
WSU men's basketball senior guard Isiah Brown has been named one of 30 national finalists for the Senior CLASS Award, the school announced Tuesday.
The award is given to senior athletes "who excel both on and off the court ... and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition," a statement says.
Brown is the only Big Sky or Utah player among the finalists, which will be trimmed to 10 by a committee, then voted upon by fans, coaches and media to determine the final winner.
Brown is averaging 17.7 points per game this season.