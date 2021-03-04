OGDEN — In a game of sloppy turnovers, a strange whistle and an odd run of play, the final weird moment put a point on it Thursday night.
Weber State guard Isiah Brown tied the game 59-59 with a pair of free throws and 9.5 seconds left. Out of a timeout, Northern Colorado guard Matt Johnson ended his cold night by missing a long step-back 2 from the top of the key. Michal Kozak secured the rebound for the Wildcats and the game was headed to overtime.
Until, that is, Bears guard Daylen Kountz ended his rough night by reaching around and fouling Kozak with 0.7 seconds left.
Kozak made his first free throw, missed the second intentionally to make time expire on the rebound, and the Wildcats survived 60-59 at the Dee Events Center.
"I liked that we tried really hard but, other than that, it didn't look like our team whatsoever. It looked like we were playing tight," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "It was the strangest game I've seen us in ... we call that slugging rats. You're trying to knock another rat off and hang in there, and fight through.
"That's all we did. It was just an incredible grind on both teams. I thought both teams played really hard; I don't think both teams played really well."
Northern Colorado (10-10, 6-8 Big Sky) had a game it would like to forget. A usual good 3-point shooting team, the Bears were 9 of 29 (31%) from deep. Johnson, a 46% 3-point shooter, was 1 of 8 from deep and 1 of 13 overall. Kountz scored 14 points but committed six turnovers and fouled out on the final play.
Weber State (17-5, 12-3) had a game it would like to forget, too. Northern Colorado did its usual on 3-point defense, holding WSU to a 1-of-10 performance. WSU committed nine turnovers in the first 21 minutes and several players missed open, short looks in the paint that usually go in for a team near the top of the country in 2-point field goal percentage.
Dillon Jones and Cody Carlson saved the day for a Wildcats team still looking to win the regular-season title, or at least secure second place.
Jones finished with 18 points, nine rebounds and a steal, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor and 4 of 4 from the foul line.
Though WSU went from leading 42-36 to trailing 55-50 in the space of 10 minutes, Jones scored all eight of his team's points in that stretch.
With 5:30 left, Zahir Porter was trapped on the sideline and fired a pass out to Brown on the perimeter. The ball was deflected into the air, Jones poked it, tapped it to himself, then secured it near the paint as he laid the ball in to make it a 51-50 deficit.
Jones looked back to when he started varsity as an eighth-grader to explain his style of play.
"I knew I was never going to get the ball," Jones said. "I just knew I had to do everything else — rebounds, steals, do whatever it takes to stay on the floor because I like to play. Now I'm doing it, but it's on a higher scale."
Carlson scored in the paint, then hit WSU's only 3-pointer of the contest with 3:10 left to tie the game 55-55.
The teams traded free throws from there until the final Kozak make.
Brown also scored 18 points for Weber State. Seikou Sisoho Jawara added eight points and five rebounds, but shot an uncharacteristic 4 of 11 from the field. WSU managed to shoot 23 of 54 (42.6%) despite going 1 of 10 from behind the arc.
Kur Jockuch led Northern Colorado with 15 points and 15 rebounds, scoring 12 in the second half. Kountz scored 14 points, and Bodie Hume made three 3-pointers to score 11 points.
Senior big man Dontay Bassett did not play the second half for WSU after a calf injury in the first half. Rahe said he took a knee or a kicked shoe to the calf and swelling prevented him from returning.
The two teams play again at noon Saturday. Weber State clinches second place with a win, and can win the league with a win if Portland State tops Southern Utah on Saturday.