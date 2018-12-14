OGDEN — Freshman guard Spencer Johnson is leaving the Weber State men's basketball team, he announced late Thursday night on Twitter.
The 6-foot-5 guard from American Fork tweeted thanks to coaches and players for helping him grow and that he will enroll at another school next semester.
"Spencer is a really good kid and we wish him well, and want nothing but the best for him," head coach Randy Rahe said in a statement provided by the school.
Johnson signed to Weber State in 2015 and served a two-year mission to Italy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before joining the team in the summer of 2018.
He played two minutes in the team's Nov. 1 exhibition against Chadron State before being redshirted with big man Tim Fuller at their decision, according to Rahe.
"Both of them are good enough to play right now for us ... but they’re probably still a couple months away from really getting their bodies back and their games back," Rahe said in November of the returned missionaries. "The last thing I want to do with those two guys ... they’re both going to be really good players for us ... is I did not want to waste their year."
Johnson was one of the best guards in the state as a high school senior, averaging 19.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game at American Fork. He did not indicate where he plans to play next. His younger brother, Isaac, is a 6-foot-11, four-star recruit signed to play at Oregon.
His decision leaves WSU with one open scholarship for the 2019 class. Prep guards KJ Cunningham and Judah Jordan are signed to join the team next season, replacing the team's two outgoing seniors in Zach Braxton and Brekkott Chapman.
