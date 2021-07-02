Friday morning, Weber State men’s basketball forward Dillon Jones published social media posts that, before Thursday, would have turned heads and caused major problems for both he and the school.
“Thankful to be a @PSDunderwear Athlete. Let’s get it going,” Jones tweeted.
But now that the NCAA has suspended rules that previously prohibited college athletes from profiting off their own name, image and likeness (NIL), the freshman Jones is one of many college athletes who have already lined up deals to use their celebrity, whether big or small, to make money while in school.
The details of Jones agreement with PSD Underwear — which boasts young NBA stars Trae Young and Ja Morant as top endorsers — are not known, but other deals have gained attention.
Miami quarterback D’Eriq King inked a deal with moving company College Hunks Hauling Junk worth $20,000. Fresno State women’s basketball players Hanna and Haley Cavinder, who are twins with sizable followings on TikTok and Instagram, signed a deal with Boost Mobile.
It’s not all big-time companies with tons of cash, however. Writer Matt Brown, for example, has sponsored a pair of college football linemen to endorse his college sports business newsletter Extra Points. A variety of ventures big and small are now able to connect with athletes in towns big or small across the country.
That avenue was previously prohibited to athletes on college campuses, while most other students were free to pursue opportunities and own their image.
“We are excited about and welcome the news that our student-athletes will now have the ability to benefit from their name, image, and likeness in a variety of ways,” Weber State athletic director Tim Crompton said. “Our primary goal is to support our student-athletes as much as possible as they engage in NIL efforts. As always, our student-athletes are the primary focus of our programs.”
The NCAA’s policy went into effect Thursday because several states adopted legislation that superseded NCAA rules and were set to go into effect that day. The interim policy, which suspends previous NIL restrictions, comes absent legislation from either the NCAA or Congress that would make fully uniform rules across the country.
With the interim policy, athletes across the country can take advantage of the change; those in states with legislation must abide by those laws, while schools in states without NIL legislation, like Utah, must create their own set of NIL rules for their athletes.
The NCAA’s scant guidance to schools: athletes can engage in NIL activities consistent with state laws, they can use a professional service provider for those activities, and athletes should report NIL activities to their schools.
Professional service providers have emerged to help both schools and athletes manage NIL requests. Some include Opendorse, MarketPryce and NOCAP. Crompton said Weber State is currently trying to nail down a provider that makes the most sense for the school to use.
So, within the NCAA’s guidance and in a state without NIL legislation, Weber State has drafted its policy that Crompton said is likely to evolve as the school and athletes understand more about the NIL market.
A review of Weber State’s policy provided to the Standard-Examiner shows it generally aligns with standard rules at other schools across the country. Here’s more of what it details.
WHAT ATHLETES CAN DOWeber State’s policy provides a nonexhaustive list of the kinds of activities in which athletes can participate and receive compensation: create and promote their own business; promote another business as a brand ambassador, social media influencer or spokesperson; establish their own sports camp or clinic; or make a personal appearance or hold an autograph session.
Compensation can come in cash or in-kind transactions, provided it is not supplied by someone at the school.
Weber State can provide athletes with NIL education, help them evaluate opportunities, and assist in compliance processes and use of professional service providers.
Athletes can enter into agreements with professional service providers. In addition to companies schools are using to manage their NIL processes, professional service providers also include agents, tax advisors and attorneys, if such people are properly licensed or certified by law. School employees cannot act in any of these ways for athletes.
WHAT ATHLETES CANNOT DO
In general, nationwide, athletes cannot engage in “pay for play” where athletes accept money in return for their commitment and enrollment at a certain school. That’s still against NCAA rules.
Athletes cannot take overinflated payments that are not consistent with the standard for their service in the marketplace, or take payments for services that don’t happen.
Weber State athletes cannot enter NIL agreements with companies associated with alcoholic beverages, adult entertainment, sports gambling, substances banned by the NCAA, tobacco and vaping, “any product or service that is obscene,” or any product or service that violates the law.
Weber State athletes cannot participate in NIL activities while engaged in required team activities or in a way that disrupts team activities.
Athletes cannot sell items provided to them by the school, including apparel and awards, until the athlete has exhausted eligibility.
Athletes cannot enter into agreements that conflict with contracts the school already has in place. For instance, an athlete would not be able to sign a contract with an apparel company that prohibits them from wearing apparel made by other companies, because Weber State has an apparel agreement with Adidas that outfits its teams with uniforms and other equipment.
The school cannot purchase a good or service from athletes, or act as an agent to arrange NIL opportunities between an athlete and a company.
Athletes cannot use school facilities without paying normal rental fees, and cannot use Weber State logos or branding without prior approval and proper licensing. In general, it’s likely that most college athletes will not use intellectual property of their schools in their NIL activities.
MORE NOTES
It is still permissible for the NCAA, the Big Sky Conference and each school to use the name, image and likeness of an athlete to promote or support activities considered incidental to their participation in sports at the school.
Athletes must disclose NIL agreements to the school for review.
Consequences of breaking NIL rules could result in athletes being ineligible to compete. Agreements that conflict with school contracts could result in discipline or removal from a team. Athletes are advised in Weber State’s policy to consider that some NIL activities, even if legal and allowable, could place the school in a negative light and such agreements may result in losing athletically related financial aid or being dismissed from their team.
Boosters, who are generally considered individuals who support or promote the school financially, can pay NIL compensation to athletes provided it isn’t a recruiting inducement and is for real work performed at market value.
International students are urged to consult with advisers at the school to see how participation in NIL compensation in the United States might affect their student visas. Such players can engage in NIL activities in their home countries according to applicable laws there.