OGDEN — After being woefully undermanned in a 55-point loss at Utah State and losing by 30 to BYU's best team in nine years to bookend nonconference play, Weber State men's basketball has juxtaposed those against two Big Sky Conference defeats by a combined three points to well-rated Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado squads.
And, sprinkled in the middle of a three-game Florida tournament against teams that would all finish in the top two of the Big Sky was a one-point loss to Murray State.
Despite those gut-wrenching losses — especially the two close conference defeats that could have Weber State 3-1 instead of 1-3 — and despite a rash of injuries that have put Weber State's lineups in a spin cycle and disrupted what was supposed to be Jerrick Harding's MVP season, there's no sense of panic.
There's no loss of hope, belief or expectations. It's something that has consistently expressed by players and coaches throughout the season, including after Thursday's 65-64 loss to Northern Colorado.
It's either a sign of unshakeable mettle or of sad naivety, and there are 16 more regular-season conference games for the Wildcats to suss it out.
"These guys, I don’t know a team out there that’s had to deal with as much as we’d have to deal with and they don’t flinch. We’re moving guys around, Judah Jordan is becoming a 4-man, Israel Barnes, these guys just keep staying with it. They’re showing some good toughness, some good grit," Weber State head coach Randy Rahe said after Thursday's loss, one that saw WSU's 11th different starting lineup in 15 games.
"We just stay the course, keep chopping wood every day and eventually the results are going to come our way, and come our way in a big way. I really believe that. They’re fighting."
So far, on-the-court evidence falls on "unshakeable mettle" after an undersized rotation of eight players, four of them freshmen, fell on a last-second bucket to Northern Colorado.
"That team, even though maybe they’ve lost some games ... that’s a team with a lot of heart and a lot of grit, and you’ve got to go beat them ... we had to find a way to win the game," Bears head coach Jeff Linder said.
The evidence of the win-loss ledger punches back: Weber State is 2-10 against Division I opponents and, in Rahe's 14 seasons, is rated the lowest it has ever been in Ken Pomeroy's metrics.
It's a mental battle to keep coming back with full effort after such results. Rahe, in an extended response, says it's one his team is making.
"I mean, we saw the game tonight, right? They were locked in tonight, they were ready to go, they’re fighting like crazy," Rahe said Thursday. "It’s a bit disheartening when you lose all the close games ... but we’ve just got to stay with it, these guys will stay with it, I have no doubt about that. They know we’re getting better. They know we’ve dealt with a bunch so far this season. They understand that. They know that we’re improving.
"They come to work every single day, practice, they’re locked in and ready to go. Their whole mindset is ‘tell us what we need to do to get better and we will.’ And we just keep coming back. It’s been a lot of adversity ... when you’ve got adversity, you’ve gotta fight. You find out who you are when you have adversity and I’m finding out a whole lot about these kids.
"I think they’re locked in and they’re going to continue to be that way. We’re not going to let up on them one bit. We’re going to keep pushing them, coaching them hard and letting them know how much we believe in them."
Junior forward Michal Kozak — who is averaging a stellar 12.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks and 3.0 assists in four conference games — says his team isn't discouraged.
"Absolutely not. We played really well as a team ... we're just setting our standard for the whole conference. Conference (play) is going to be long, there’s going to be plenty of games," Kozak said. "We just need to stay with it and keep fighting. If we play like this, the results are going to come, for sure."
The battle continues Saturday with an 8 p.m. MST tipoff against defensive juggernaut Sacramento State.