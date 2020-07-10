'Truly blessed': Weber State guard Kham Davis recovering from rollover crash on interstate

He doesn’t know how it happened. He can’t remember.
But when his head throbs, when he looks at his stitched-up and swollen hand, when his memory slips, when he looks at photos, he knows one thing:
He’s lucky to be alive.
Driving from Denver to Ogden on the morning of June 27 to report for voluntary workouts ahead of his senior basketball season, Weber State guard Kham Davis crashed his sedan on Interstate 80 in Summit County.
Davis veered right off the road, overcorrected left and rolled several times, coming to rest with wheels down and the car wedged over a slight trench in the median, according to information provided by Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street. Davis was transported to a Salt Lake City hospital by ambulance.
"I’m truly blessed, honestly. When I step back and look back at the whole situation, what my car was like, I probably shouldn’t be here right now," Davis told the Standard-Examiner. "I think God blessed me and protected me in a time that I needed him and that’s the whole reason I’m alive right now, to be honest."
Davis was not speeding before the crash, according to the police investigation and a witness statement. He was cited for failing to operate within a single lane. Police say he crashed about 10 miles before Coalville.
Davis suffered a severe concussion and has 22 stitches in his head. He also suffered enough damage to his left hand that it required surgery to fix. Davis says tendon injuries were the main focus, and he currently keeps his hand wrapped in a soft cast.
But, by the grace of God and by virtue of a seatbelt, that was the extent of the damage despite rolling at freeway speeds.
"My car flipped five times and it was packed to the roof with different things. I lost hella equipment from the car, who’s to say why that stuff didn’t flip and hit me in the head and kill me?" Davis said. "I feel blessed. I’m still capable of thinking properly, I can still interact with my teammates, I can still move around. I have some injuries but I’ll be able to get back where I was so, at the end of the day, I’m very thankful for that.
"I feel like I have a purpose in life if that wasn’t my time to go."
His memory of the day consists of going down the stairs to leave his Denver home, then waking up in the hospital.
After his hospital stay, Davis says his mom flew to Utah and the two were able to stay at a friend's house for about four days before he returned to the WSU campus.
"Kham was very fortunate. Thank God it wasn’t worse than it was, and the main thing is Kham is going to be OK and that’s all we’re concerned about," WSU head men's basketball coach Randy Rahe said. "We’re just very thankful that he’s OK, he’s going to make a recovery from his injuries. It could have been a lot worse and we’re thankful that it wasn’t."
In basketball terms, he’s looking at an eight- to 12-week recovery, much of which will revolve around physical therapy for his hand.
"I have no idea what to expect at all. Sometimes I try to move my fingers just a tiny bit inside my cast so I have a little mobility," Davis said. "If the season starts at the normal time, I still expect to be cleared to play by the time we start our first game. I probably can’t practice until September sometime, but I’ve thought about it for sure and I hope to play."
Davis played 58 games at Pitt before transferring to Weber State for the 2019-20 season, during which he played 28 games, starting 25, while averaging 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game while battling through a chronic knee dislocation injury.
For now, Davis is working on staying healthy and recuperating. He saw his hand unwrapped in a post-operation checkup a few days after the crash and said "it’s pretty swollen and the stitches, my one finger’s a little nasty."
He said his head feels good, other than tender skin around the stitches, and his memory gets better each day. A few days after the crash, Davis said he couldn't remember what he had done the day before, but those struggles are dissipating and he feels like he's returning to normal.
Other than gratitude for being alive, one thing stands out to Davis: his teammates.
A nine-player recruiting class means Michal Kozak, Donatas Kupsas, KJ Cunningham and Mitch Brizee are the only teammates returning with Davis from last season. Because he was traveling to report for voluntary workouts, Davis did not meet any of his new teammates until after the crash.
"I obviously have a lot of things going through my mind, concerns with my health, my mentality, my memory, my hand, but my teammates have been so helpful to me. They’ve been a blessing," he said. "Being there for me, keeping me active, and I feel good because everyone’s been there for me."
Davis said he noticed how together everyone wanted to be off the court, to the last guy. Players can workout in small groups but not as a team, so the competitive spirit that brings them together right now is playing basketball through the "NBA 2K" video game.
"It’s a blessing that I came to a situation where I didn’t have to worry if my teammates were going to be cool or not, or if the chemistry would be there. Everybody here made it really easy for me to come back and have been really helpful," Davis said. "There’s all sorts of things they’ve done to make this easier, and that’s a testament to Weber State basketball. I love these guys already."