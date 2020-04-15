'Trust' brings LMU transfer Seikou Sisoho Jawara to Weber State basketball

Seikou Sisoho Jawara said he expected more from his first college basketball season, but it wasn't until Loyola Marymount fired six-year coach Mike Dunlap on March 8 that he considered transferring.
About a month after entering the transfer portal, the 6-foot-3 native of Spain committed to Weber State on Tuesday.
"I wanted to see what coaches really wanted me and Weber State showed me love, they put all the trust in me, and that’s why I decided to come to Weber State," Sisoho Jawara told the Standard-Examiner via video chat from Spain.
The left-handed guard from Spain played in 28 games as a freshman at LMU, starting 14 and averaging 15.8 minutes per appearance. He averaged 4.3 points per game and shot 33.3% from the 3-point line, tallying the third most assists on a team that largely deferred scoring opportunities to talented junior Eli Scott.
He committed to LMU out of the Get Better Academy in the Czech Republic, where Michal Kozak went to high school. It was a place he attended to attract Division I recruiters.
"I expected more, but it was a year of learning," he said. "I learned how to play the game here in the United States and Division I, I learned how to be together as a team. I think I learned a lot that I can use for the second year to be better."
Sisoho Jawara said he spoke with a handful of Division I schools, including Montana State and Idaho State, but, in the end, he felt his decision came down to choosing Weber State or remaining at Loyola Marymount.
"The coaching staff, they trust me and have a plan for me to get better," he said about Weber State.
A sophomore for the 2020-21 season, Sisoho Jawara said he expects to be eligible despite his standard transfer.
According to a report from ESPN, the NCAA has a vote scheduled May 20 for a rule change that would allow all first-time transfers to be immediately eligible at their new school. The measure is considered player-first and takes away what has been criticized as an inconsistent waiver process. It would allow players to make one transfer between Division I schools without sitting out and would take away the need for the NCAA to judge the motives behind each transfer to make a waiver ruling.
If that isn't passed, Sisoho Jawara still expects to get a transfer waiver since the coach he committed to play for was fired by the school.
He became the sixth player and the fourth Division I transfer to publicly commit to Weber State for the 2020 class. A seventh player will commit publicly Saturday and, from there, WSU is expected to pursue a big man for its final spot in the class.
It's a roster overhaul, no doubt, but one Sisoho Jawara isn't concerned about.
"At LMU this year, we had the same thing. We had eight or nine new players, we were building a new team," he said. "I think we can have a great year. The coaching staff recruits, they’ll choose the right players to fit together."