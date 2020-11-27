A week after the draft and the open of free agency, the NBA's ever-churning offseason itinerary continued Friday when the league released the 2020-21 preseason schedule.
The Utah Jazz will play three preseason games in December, hosting the Phoenix Suns on Dec. 12 and Dec. 14, then playing the Clippers on Dec. 17 in Los Angeles.
While the Jazz will open the regular season with up to 1,500 fans, preseason games will be held without fans.
TV and radio broadcast information will be announced at a later date, the team said in a press release.
The 2020-21 regular season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22 with each team playing 72 games. Utah's schedule for the first half of the season — Dec. 22 through March 4 — will be announced "in the coming days," the release said.
The second-half schedule (March 11 through May 16) will be released during the season.