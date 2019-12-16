OGDEN — The last two seasons have produced a long list of history-making feats for Weber State football.
Among them, for example: "Has never won consecutive conference championships" has given way to having won three straight. "Has never hosted a home playoff game" has become "is 4-1 in home playoff games over the last three seasons."
"Has made four playoff appearances in program history" has given way to "has made the playoffs in four straight seasons."
"One 10-win season in school history" is now "has won 10 or more games in three straight seasons."
"Has never been a national playoff seed" has become "has been No. 2 and No. 3 seeds in the past two seasons."
And now, a 17-10 home win over Montana has broken Weber State's previous playoff ceiling, putting the Wildcats into the national semifinals for the first time in 58 seasons.
But nobody's ready to call it a season yet.
"We said we wanted to take another step forward this year. This is part of that step. I don't think we've finished it yet. We want to be mentioned with the elite teams in the country," WSU head coach Jay Hill said after Friday's late-night win. "This is three straight years at least in the quarterfinals, now going into a semifinal matchup.
"Our players and myself, we're not content with where we're at yet. We still have bigger goals ahead of us ... I’m pretty happy with what’s going on but there’s still a lot more to accomplish."
That may be especially true with the series of events that puts WSU flying to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to play at James Madison in the playoffs for the second time in three seasons.
In 2017, an unseeded Weber State squad gutted out a win over Western Illinois before crushing Southern Utah on the road, earning a quarterfinal trip to No. 1 seed JMU. Those Wildcats were minutes away from the new playoff history WSU earned this year when Stefan Cantwell threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Drew Batchelor for a 28-20 lead with 3:14 left.
But JMU scored a touchdown and a two-point try in less than a minute to tie the game, forced WSU into a three-and-out, and got the ball back with 1:06 left. It was enough to gain 39 yards and set up a game-winning, 46-yard field goal as time expired.
So here the Wildcats are again, heading to Rocktown as a big underdog to face a highly ranked Dukes team with a chance to write a new bit of history.
"I think throughout the week, we’re going to realize the preparation it will take for us to win the game and the amount of work that we have to put in," sophomore defensive end George Tarlas said Friday. "As we get closer, we’re going to be getting more excited. Definitely, we’ve got to take it seriously and take advantage of this moment."
The same thing that got Weber State this far will probably be what's needed to win again.
"Great leadership. Tough. Resilient. I couldn’t tell you how much I love these guys just because of how they’ve bought into me and the program and the other coaches. This is what you want in a senior class. They’re pretty special," Hill said. "The fun thing is we’ve got another one coming up just like them next year. The future is so bright."
But?
"We’ve got a lot to accomplish still this year."