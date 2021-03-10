Braving the elements in a snowy, foggy, drizzly, cold Stewart Stadium on a Friday night, 6,422 fans saw Weber State top Montana 17-10 in a playoff quarterfinal on Dec. 13, 2019.
Zero fans have watched football there since, but that changes Saturday when the No. 2 Wildcats (1-0) host No. 23 UC Davis (1-0) in their home opener for the spring 2021 season, postponed from the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
That win made Weber State 8-0 at home for the 2019 season, and players know it.
"I want to continue that undefeated streak," sophomore cornerback Eddie Heckard said. "And with this game, being back at home after COVID, it’s our biggest game of our schedule this spring. We know we’re playing a top dog in the conference and it takes a lot of focus ... I think this game means a lot being at home, playing in front of our own crowd."
The weather should be better than the last outing at Stewart Stadium. With a 1 p.m. kickoff, the forecast calls for a high of 50 degrees, mostly cloudy and a breeze from the north.
In the last four seasons, Weber State is 23-3 at home, including an 19-2 mark in regular-season games and 4-1 in playoff games. WSU's last regular-season loss at home was Oct. 14, 2017, and the Wildcats have won 13 straight regular-season home contests since.
"We take great pride in trying to protect our home field and give the fans a great product. We try to be creative here. We’ve won a lot of playoff games on our home field against really good opponents," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "I truly believe that Weber State is slowly becoming a big home-field advantage for us. It means a lot that we win in front of our fans."
Hill said the players notice when they run out of the locker room and hear the roar of the crowd.
Whether this season was played in front of fans was in doubt during the winter, but Weber State is allowing up to 5,000 fans for home games during this spring season.
Four years ago, that might have been the upper limit of how many fans came out in non-pandemic times. Now? As of Wednesday night, Weber State's tickets website shows only 267 tickets available for Saturday's game.
WSU home crowds have grown steadily in number and in enthusiasm. Hill said early in his tenure, a good chunk of tickets were sponsor comps or obtained via various vouchers around town while now, it's mostly a paid crowd invested in cheering on the Wildcats.
"It’s become a hotter item in town. It’s not too often you get to go watch the No. 1 team in the country or No. 2 team in the country," Hill said. "I think our fans, I hope they realize that.
"This is a good product on the field and there’s good players here. The players want them here."