When Weber State men's basketball hosts Western Colorado University on Saturday to open the 2019-20 season in an exhibition contest, there is likely to be a sizable contingent of fans at the Dee Events Center used to wearing red like the colors WCU sports.
They'll be there to cheer on Connor Shaw, a Weber High alumnus in his first season with the Mountaineers, a Division II school in Gunnison, Colorado — an outpost almost exactly between Pueblo far to the southeast and Grand Junction far to the northwest, as the crow flies.
Shaw graduated from Weber High in 2017 and was named a Standard-Examiner All-Area First Team Reserve by averaging 18.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game as a senior.
He then played two seasons at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon. As a sophomore, the 6-foot guard averaged 15.4 points and 5.3 assists per game and roomed with Syracuse High alum Brock Gilbert, who grabbed the S-E All-Area MVP the year after Shaw graduated high school. Gilbert played backup point guard to Shaw at Umpqua last year and dished 4.9 assists per contest.
Shaw hoped to play at Westminster College in Salt Lake City but eventually fielded offers from Western Colorado and Adams State, both in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference where Dixie State and Westminster currently reside.
It wasn't long after he signed this summer that the junior learned he'd get a chance to play at home.
"Coach (Bradd) Schafer gave me a call and told me ‘we just finished up scheduling Weber State, so you’re going to go home and play.’ I was super pumped about that, being able to play in the hometown where I grew up in front of family and friends," Shaw said.
"My family has talked to a lot of friends and stuff, I think a lot of people are planning on showing up, so that will be good to play in front of them. I haven’t really played in front of my family in a couple years, so I’m looking forward to it."
Shaw thinks he's on track to be one of two point guards in Western's rotation.
Western Colorado — which rebranded in 2018 from being called Western State in athletics references — has a recent history of putting exhibition scares into Division I opponents, including Weber State.
Two seasons ago in an exhibition, Weber State led Western State 52-26 at halftime but the Mountaineers opened the second half on a 35-13 run. WSU held on to win 84-77.
Ben Beauchamp poured in 31 points for the visitors in that game and ended that season as a first-team all-conference player. Beauchamp is now an assistant coach for the Mountaineers.
Last season, Western Colorado welcomed Air Force to its 2018-19 campaign with an 84-64 beatdown — and that WCU team went on to a measly 3-19 record in conference play.
Already this season, Division II Central Washington has claimed an exhibition win over lowly Idaho.
"D-I’s probably walk into the game thinking it’s just a warmup, but they can get punched in the mouth and it can go bad for them," Shaw said. "We’re going into it ready to compete. Each game is an opportunity to get better. We can’t be intimidated ... you don’t step on a court to not try to win."
Weber State returns experience this season but will also be breaking in the likes of Kham Davis, Bouki Diakite and Tim Fuller, in addition to the potential of increased roles for players like Donatas Kupsas and Dima Zdor.
Due to what Shaw suspects is an attempt to simulate Western's conference schedule later, the Mountaineers will be up against it when they take the court at the Dee Events Center. (The RMAC plays conference games on a Friday-Saturday schedule.)
WCU plays an exhibition at 7 p.m. Friday at Colorado State before Saturday's 2 p.m. matinee in Ogden, with about a seven-hour bus trip between them.
"Play at 7, bus to Weber State, probably get there really early in the morning, get a little sleep and play Weber State at 2 p.m.," Shaw said. "At the very start it might be tough, but it will just prepare us for the season."