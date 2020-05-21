Teri Okelberry Spiers will join elite company this fall.
Spiers, a Weber High alum and current administrator at Bonneville High School, has been selected for induction into the Utah Sports Hall of Fame for the 2020 class, the organization announced Thursday.
Spiers was an exceptional track athlete and also a volleyball player at Weber State University from 1986-89. When her collegiate career was over, she held WSU records in the javelin, triple jump, 400-meter hurdles and the heptathlon.
To this day, her 1988 javelin throw of 177 feet, 1 inch remains the WSU women's track javelin record by a comfortable margin. Her 1987 heptathlon score of 4,971 is second all-time for the school and her 1986 triple jump of 37 feet, 2 3/4 inches is ninth all-time.
In 1987, Spiers finished eighth in the javelin at the NCAA national championship meet to earn the school’s first NCAA Division I All-America award. She repeated as an All-American in the javelin in 1988 and 1989, finishing as high as fifth nationally.
She walked on to play volleyball and became a regular contributor, according to her WSU Hall of Fame bio, a body to which she was inducted in 2001. The 1988 WSU volleyball team won the Big Sky and played in the NCAA Tournament.
Spiers qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials in the javelin in 1988 and finished sixth, then made a comeback in 1996, again qualified for the U.S. Olympic Trials and finished 10th.
Spiers joins the following athletes in the 2020 Utah Sports Hall of Fame class, who will be honored Sept. 28 with a dinner and ceremony in Salt Lake City:
Jay Don Blake: The alumnus of Dixie High and Utah State, Blake is the only Utah golfer to win an NCAA individual championship (1980) and is the only homegrown Utahn to win an event on the PGA Tour (1991).
Courtney Young Johnson: The Skyline High alum won a silver medal with the United States women's water polo team in 2000.
Haloti Ngata: The Highland High and University of Oregon alumnus is one of the best football players to star in Utah prep football. He was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 12 overall pick in 2006 and was a two-time All Pro and five-time Pro Bowler.
Nick Rimando: Rimando was the face of Real Salt Lake for 13 seasons and holds nearly every goalkeeping record in Major League Soccer history after retiring following the 2019 season. He also played for the U.S. Men's National Team.