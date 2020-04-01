OGDEN — A long-awaited vote from the NCAA Division I council came Monday allowing college spring sports athletes to get back a season of eligibility. Now, it's up to each school to figure out how that looks for their teams.
Over the past several weeks, all Division I conferences have canceled spring sports competition in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a move aimed at limiting the spread of the virus that has brought a halt to professional sports, resulted in local health departments closing dining rooms at restaurants, various degrees of school closures, and a slew of other impacts.
At Weber State, athletes in golf, softball, tennis, and outdoor track and field have since been in limbo. None of said teams were close to finishing their seasons. Softball, for instance, had yet to start the Big Sky Conference part of its schedule.
So Monday's decision provides parameters for Weber State to restore a year of eligibility for its athletes — both seniors who would have been done after the 2020 season and wish to return, and underclassmen wanting to get the season back.
"It’s been a challenge for them. They haven’t been able to compete in their conference seasons. And it’s a challenge for everyone, for our students in general, with everything that’s going on," Weber State athletic director Tim Crompton told the Standard-Examiner. "To have that option is absolutely a positive thing for our athletes."
The NCAA council's vote allows seniors to return and play again in 2021 but leaves the question of monetary aid up to each school. Universities can, if able, fully finance an athlete as they did in 2020, provide partial aid, or none at all.
"Before we can really develop a plan, we need a clear picture of who is included in that plan. The coaches will sit down with their athletes and decide what helps them, what’s best for them. From there, we’ll have a clearer picture of what we’ll need to provide in order for those things to happen," Crompton said. "Seniors who want to come back and it makes sense for them to come back, we’ll get to work on how we can make that work for these kids."
Some seniors may have employment or other plans lined up for graduation, so it seems not all will return in every sport. In a world of business as usual, most schools would probably be able to support 100% of such seniors as a one-time anomaly, but coronavirus cancellations have complicated that capability.
The NCAA also recently announced its yearly payout to Division I schools for the 2019-20 season A drastic majority of that payout each year comes from media rights and ticket sales for the men's basketball tournament, which was canceled. An expected payout of around $600 million in total to just more than 350 Division I schools will instead be $225 million.
"These kids will be going to an additional year of school, which will be an additional cost. In some cases, these are athletes that would be finished. So if they choose to come back, the coaches, our academic advisement, everyone will have to manage how that looks. But there is a cost to that, for sure," Crompton said. "It’s easy to just look at the math and know that institutions will be affected.
"Exactly what that looks like for us, we don’t know at the moment. But I’d imagine in the next few weeks, we’ll have a clearer idea of what that means for each institution. But the shortfall in the distribution component, every institution in the country is going to have to meet that challenge."
But what the new normal is and when it can begin is as up in the air for college athletics as it is for most aspects of life. Crompton was optimistic for what the future holds, especially as campus leadership is "committed to all things Weber State," including athletics.
"Whatever parameter it is going forward, we’ll adjust to it and make it work," Crompton said. "In doing so, we want to continue to provide the experience that our student-athletes signed up for, and the experience that fans and the community are interested in well. But we don’t know what that parameter is yet."
In the meantime, Crompton says, he's focused on the things he can control: providing academic support for athletes so they can fulfill responsibilities in the classroom in an online setting, ensuring athletes have mental health support, and that athletics leadership is providing an environment where questions can be asked and eventually answered.
"From there, once recovery starts and we’re back to playing sports, we want to be as prepared as possible for when that moment comes," he said.