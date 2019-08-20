OGDEN — Weber State announced the full rosters Tuesday for the third Weber State Men's Basketball Alumni Classic, which is hosted by Damian Lillard and is scheduled for Saturday at the Dee Events Center.
Tickets are general admission and cost $5, and are on sale at the Dee Events Center ticket office or at weberstatetickets.com.
A group of 29 former Weber State players, including Lillard, are on tap to participate. The night starts at 4-5 p.m. in the DEC's north concourse with an autograph session. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.
Competition begins at 5:30 p.m. with shooting stars and 3-point shooting contests, followed by the alumni game.
Four other Big Sky MVPs join Lillard in Saturday's action: Jimmy DeGraffenried, Harold Arceneaux, Jermaine Boyette and David Patten.
Former head coach Joe Cravens will coach the Purple team while current head coach Randy Rahe will lead the White team.
The planned rosters are as follows.
PURPLE: Harold Arceneaux (1998-00), Jermaine Boyette (2000-03), Pat Danley (2000-04), Doug Eliertson (1981-83), Timmy Gibbs (1987-89), John Hamilton (2000-04), Shawn Moore (1998-2000), Justin Nielsen (1994-96), David Patten (2004-07), Mike Sivulich (1989-93), Andy Smith (1994-96), Nic Sparrow (1997-2004), Walt Tyler (1985-87), Brody Van Brocklin (2006-08).
WHITE: Lance Allred (2003-05), Kyle Bullinger (2008-12), Marlon Carter (2001-03), Ryan Cuff (1995-97), Jimmy DeGraffenried (1991-96), James Hajek (2011-15), Nick Hansen (2008-10), Dan Henry (2005-07), Jamaal Jenkins (2002-05), Damian Lillard (2008-12), Lewis Lofton (1993-95), Darin Mahoney (2008-12), Josh Noble (2009-10), Frank Otis (2011-13), Steve Panos (2006-10).
The event, originally spearheaded by Lillard, is the third such alumni classic, with previous events in 2015 and 2017.