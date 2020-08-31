OGDEN — Weber State athletics announced Monday that the school has reached an agreement with 103.1 FM The Wave to broadcast football and men's basketball games as the new radio home for the Wildcats.
WSU's longtime home, 1430 AM KLO, was sold by Capital Broadcasting to El Sembrador Ministries in July, the Standard-Examiner previously reported on Aug. 6. Capital Broadcasting, based in Salt Lake City, owns 103.1 The Wave.
WSU characterized the move as a "multi-year partnership." Games will also be streamed online at 1031thewave.com, on the Wave mobile app, and on WeberStateSports.com.
Steve Klauke, entering his sixth year, continues as the voice of the Wildcats on play-by-play, pre-game and post-game duties. WSU said Monday that former head football coach and athletic director Jerry Graybeal will continue to provide color commentary on football broadcasts, and former Big Sky MVP David Patten will provide color for home and other select men's basketball games.
KLO was once a staple of Ogden radio listening after its creation in 1925 but had become a landing spot for nationally syndicated programming, outside of WSU football and men’s basketball game broadcasts, before its sale to the California-based Spanish Catholic media group.