Weber State basketball: A look at the roster, 2020 commitments as signing period opens

The last month has been a whirlwind, in more ways than one.
It feels like an eternity since Weber State men's basketball played its final game of the 2019-20 season. The March 11 decision saw Jerrick Harding close his college career with 33 points in a 62-54 loss to Sacramento State in the first round of the Big Sky tournament.
That tournament never finished. The novel coronavirus pandemic halted all sports and has since disrupted daily life in most aspects.
With injuries that greatly impacted the Wildcats on the floor, head coach Randy Rahe entered the offseason with the goal of getting older, more experienced and more multi-positional players in an answer to a disappointing 12-20 season. It would be a feat that would bring roster turnover the likes unseen in the last 15 seasons of WSU basketball.
With Harding and Cody John graduating, a handful Wildcats have entered the transfer portal: Caleb Nero (who entered before the 2019-20 season), Israel Barnes, Austin Galuppo, Bouki Diakite and Dima Zdor.
But, in the last two weeks, six of a currently committed seven players have verbally pledged to Weber State and the final roster for the 2020-21 season is nearly in place.
Wednesday begins the next signing period, an opening that was delayed until April but will go forward now. This will allow committed players to sign National Letters of Intent and put their recruiting fully to bed, despite a continued prohibition on recruiting travel through May 31 due to the coronavirus.
So what has WSU accomplished in the last few weeks?
For starters, the Wildcats will definitely be older and more experienced. Among scholarship players, last season's squad featured two seniors, two juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.
As the 2020-21 squad currently stands, WSU could start five seniors if it wanted to: returners Kham Davis and Michal Kozak are being joined by graduate transfers Dontay Bassett (Florida), Isiah Brown (Grand Canyon) and Balint Mocsan (Idaho State).
Experience-wise, Zahir Porter joins from the junior college ranks with two years of college basketball under his belt; Darweshi Hunter, a scorer from Division II, logged a stellar freshman season at Central State; returning sophomores Tim Fuller and KJ Cunningham combined to play in all but one game last season; and the latest commit, guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara, a transfer from Loyola Marymount, played in 28 games and started 14 as a freshman.
The seventh commitment of the class is secured but that player will not announce until Saturday to commemorate an anniversary from his hometown, hoping to shed light on an important societal issue.
Sisoho Jawara is the fourth Division I transfer to choose the Wildcats but, of the seven total commitments, he's the only one who is currently on track to sit out due to transfer rules. The other six commitments will be immediately eligible.
In all, it ostensibly leaves one scholarship available, which Weber State is very likely to use to secure another big man.
That final commitment will go a long ways to provide the size and rebounding inside requisite to compete. Last year, injuries created a domino effect that required guards to play forward and forwards to play center, leaving WSU vulnerable on the glass for long stretches of the season.
But across the rest of the roster, another thing WSU will have accomplished during the offseason is getting longer and taller across the guard line, which should be a boon both on defense and in rebounding.
What remains to be seen is if the Wildcats — always ranging between above average and elite in 3-point shooting under Rahe — will have upgraded outside shooting after an abysmal season that saw WSU shoot 30.2% from the 3-point line, good for 317th of 353 D-I teams.
Mocsan, a 6-foot-3 shooting guard, is sure to help. He's a career 42.6% shooter from behind the arc and twice as a junior recorded games with seven 3-point makes. Hunter shot it well from deep in Division II (38.5%), including against D-I opponents, and Porter shot a serviceable 33.5% in two college seasons. Brown shot 34.4% from 3 last season at Grand Canyon.
None but Mocsan bring elite 3-point shooting, but Hunter leads a group that, carrying forward past performance, would still bring overall improvement to that area.
After securing a big man, the only question will be is when these players can work out together. As of now, the state of Utah's COVID-19 plans would theoretically allow for an on-time start of the 2020-21 college basketball season, but how long travel and stay-home directives last will determine when workouts and practice can begin, which may domino into other effects.
ROSTER BREAKDOWN
As of now, WSU's roster of returning players and commitments breaks down like this, by class:
SENIORS: Dontay Bassett, Isiah Brown, Kham Davis, Michal Kozak, Balint Mocsan
JUNIORS: Zahir Porter
SOPHOMORES: KJ Cunningham, Tim Fuller, Darweshi Hunter, Seikou Sisoho Jawara, Judah Jordan, Donatas Kupsas
FRESHMEN: None, though this is likely to change before the roster is completely set