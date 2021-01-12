After losing two consecutive conference series to COVID-19 cancellations, Weber State men's basketball has added two home games for the upcoming week.
The Wildcats will play Yellowstone Christian College at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, then host Tarleton State at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 17, both at the Dee Events Center.
Yellowstone Christian, from Billings, Montana, plays in the National Christian Colleges Athletic Association (think recent WSU foe West Coast Baptist). The Centurions have played two Big Sky teams this season, losing 102-42 to Montana and 114-74 to Montana State.
The game gives Weber State (4-3) a chance to knock off some rust and play the full complement of the roster. The Wildcats will have played one game in the space of 23 days by the time they tip against the Centurions.
Then comes Tarleton State, a Division I newcomer that joined the WAC this season. The Texans list seven postponed or canceled games on their schedule this season and went a full month between games before opening WAC play with a 75-72 loss at Grand Canyon on Jan. 8.
Tarleton's visit to Ogden is the result of a bit of creative scheduling as the Texans are making a stop in Utah from Riverside, California, after a two-game conference series at Cal Baptist, on their way home to Stephenville, Texas.
The Texans (2-4) are coached by the well-known Billy Gillispie in his first year at the school. Gillispie previously went 148-108 in eight seasons between head coach stops at UTEP, Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech. It's his first Division I coaching job since 2012 after leaving Texas Tech over allegations of player abuse, which were related to accusations of hourslong practices that led to violating the 20-hours-per-week limit and led to injuries, amid several other personnel complaints.
The game contract, obtained by an open records request, shows Weber and Tarleton have agreed to a return game in Texas for the nonconference portion of next season.
The two games come during Weber State's scheduled conference bye week and get the Wildcats back in action before a two-game series against Southern Utah on Jan. 21 and 23.
Both games will stream live on Pluto TV channel 1054 with a radio broadcast on 103.1 FM and 1031thewave.com. General attendance is not permitted due to COVID-19 policies.