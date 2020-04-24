As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
In this Feb. 18, 2012, photo, from left, Weber State University guard Scott Bamforth (4), guard Damian Lillard (1) and forward Kyle Bullinger (3) walk off the court during a time out during a game against UT-Arlington at the Dee Events Center.
Weber State's Jerrick Harding (10) pulls up to shoot the ball while guarded by Sacramento State's Izayah Mauriohooho-Le'afa (2) in the first half of a men's NCAA basketball game Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at Dee Events Center in Ogden.
After three days of voting, fans have chosen six all-time greats to be named to the Weber State men's basketball All-Decade Team.
WSU announced the results Friday that include Damian Lillard as the player of the decade for the time period spanning from the 2010-11 season to the 2019-20 season. Nearly 400 ballots were cast during the voting period, according to the school.
The all-decade team features two NBA draft picks, three Big Sky MVPs, two all-time leading scorers and holders of various all-time records.
Below are the six selections, along with their bios from Weber State.
DAMIAN LILLARD
(2008-12, Player of the Decade)
Damian Lillard is the only player in Big Sky Conference history to earn All-American honors after being named to the third team in 2012. He played in 103 games over a four-year span at Weber State and finished his career as a two-time Big Sky MVP, leading the Wildcats to two Big Sky titles.
He is WSU's career leader in made free throws and currently ranks fourth in career scoring and second in assists. He finished second in the nation in scoring as a senior, scoring 24.5 points per game, and set a WSU single-season record with 784 points.
In this Nov. 13, 2010, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard (1) dribbles down the court ahead of Utah State's Brady Jardine (22) with teammate Kyle Bullinger, left, keeping stride during a game at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan.
In this Dec. 4, 2010, photo, Weber State head coach Randy Rahe, right, watches from the bench as Damian Lillard (1) talks to an assistant coach during a game against Seattle University at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this Feb. 4, 2012, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard, center, tucks through the defense of Northern Colorado guard Tevin Svihovec (5) and center Connor Osborne, right, during a game at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this March 7, 2012, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard (1) reacts during a stoppage of play after Montana shook the basketball standard while Lillard was attempting free throws during the Big Sky Tournament final in Missoula, Montana.
In this March 13, 2012, photo, Weber State's Damian Lillard (1) dunks the ball as Utah Valley guard Isiah Williams, bottom, looks on during a first-round game of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this Dec. 3, 2011, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard skies for a dunk as time expires at the end of a double-overtime victory against San Jose State at the Dee Events Center in Ogden. Lillard scored what would stand as his career high of 41 points in the win.
In this April 3, 2012, photo, Weber State head basketball coach Randy Rahe, left, and junior guard Damian Lillard speak to the media during a press conference to announce Lillard's early entry into the NBA Draft at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this April 3, 2012, photo, Weber State head basketball coach Randy Rahe, left, and junior guard Damian Lillard smile during a press conference to announce Lillard's early entry into the NBA Draft at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this Aug. 26, 2017, photo, former Weber State basketball players Jermaine Boyette, center, and Damian Lillard (1) joke with each other during the second Weber State Alumni Classic at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this Oct. 25, 2012, photo, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks (10) take a breather during a break in the action during a game at Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City.
Former Weber State guard and current NBA star Damian Lillard (1) dribbles toward a screen set by Frank Otis, right, as Ryan Richardson (21) defends during the third Weber State Men's Basketball Alumni Classic held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Dee Events Center.
Former Weber State guard and current NBA star Damian Lillard (1) rises to shoot a 3-pointer against the defense of Brody Van Brocklin (23) during the third Weber State Men's Basketball Alumni Classic held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Dee Events Center.
Lillard was drafted with the sixth pick of the 2012 NBA Draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. He was the Rookie of the Year in 2013. Lillard is a five-time NBA All-Star and has earned All-NBA honors four times. He has been named one of the most famous athletes in the world.
In 2017, Lillard's No. 1 jersey was retired at Weber State.
SCOTT BAMFORTH
(2010-13)
Scott Bamforth played three seasons for the Wildcats and was a three-time All-Big Sky selection, including two first-team honors. He played in 99 career games and knocked down 258 career 3-pointers, now second-most in school history. He's also second in career 3-point percentage.
He earned first-team honors in 2011 as a sophomore and again in 2013 as a senior, helping lead the Wildcats to a school-record 30 wins. He now ranks 15th in career scoring and is third in career free-throw percentage. Bamforth has played professionally for many years in Spain and Italy.
DAVION BERRY
(2012-14)
In his two seasons at Weber State, Davion Berry twice earned first-team All-Big Sky honors and was named the Big Sky MVP in 2014 after leading the Wildcats to the Big Sky title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament. He was also named the Big Sky Newcomer of the Year in 2013.
He started all 68 games in his two seasons and led the team in scoring, assists and steals in both seasons on the way to 49 total wins. He was second in the Big Sky in scoring as a senior and finished his career with 1,160 career points.
Berry has played professionally in the NBA G League and in Europe since leaving Weber State.
JOEL BOLOMBOY
(2012-16)
Joel Bolomboy set multiple records and earned Big Sky All-Conference honors three times, including the Big Sky MVP in 2016. He was twice honored with Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year and All-District honors, and helped lead the Wildcats to two Big Sky titles and two trips to the NCAA Tournament (2014, 2016). He and Jeremy Senglin are the only two players on the all-decade team to play in two NCAA Tournaments.
Bolomboy finished his career as the Weber State and Big Sky career leader in rebounding, totaling 1,312 rebounds. He has more rebounds than any player that has played college basketball at Utah school and broke a WSU record held since the 1970s.
He also ended his career as Weber State's all-time leader in blocked shots and career free throws attempted, ranks ninth in career scoring, and is third in games played. As a senior in 2016, he set a WSU single-season record with 415 rebounds and finished third in the country in rebounding at 12.6 per game.
The Utah Jazz drafted Bolomboy in the second round of the 2016 NBA Draft. He played with the Jazz and the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA and NBA G League for two seasons before signing to play professionally in Russia with CSKA Moscow, consistently one of Europe's best clubs.
JERRICK HARDING
(2016-20)
Jerrick Harding finished his career in 2020 as Weber State's all-time leading scorer with 2,266 points. In his four seasons with the Wildcats, he earned Big Sky All-Conference honors three times, including two first-team selections. He also earned All-District honors three times.
In February 2020, Harding became Weber State's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Jeremy Senglin, and ranked third in Big Sky history in career scoring with 2,066 points. He led the Big Sky in scoring as a senior.
Harding ended his career as WSU's all-time leader in free-throw percentage and ranks in the top 10 of 12 different career statistical categories. He also has two of the top three scoring games in Weber State history: a school-record 46 points, and a Dee Events Center record of 44 points.
JEREMY SENGLIN
(2013-17)
Jeremy Senglin played four years for the Wildcats and set multiple records. He broke a 37-year old record and became Weber State's all-time leading scorer in 2017, finishing with 2,078 points in 124 career games.
Senglin helped lead the Wildcats to two Big Sky titles and two NCAA Tournament appearances.
He twice earned Big Sky and All-District first-team honors. Senglin was named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2014 and the Big Sky Tournament MVP in 2016. He ended his career as the all-time leader in 3-pointers (345) for both Weber State and the Big Sky, and landed in the top 10 of 12 different WSU career categories.
Since leaving Weber State, Senglin has played professionally in the G League and in Europe.
