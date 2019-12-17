OGDEN — Weber State men’s basketball reached the final game of the tune-up portion of its nonconference schedule Tuesday night as the Wildcats try to round into the form of a Big Sky contender.
Jerrick Harding scored 22 points in 16 minutes, all 12 Wildcats who played scored and Weber State defeated Bethesda University 109-62 at the Dee Events Center.
It didn’t come without a little push, however. Bethesda made it a 19-13 game early, Weber went nearly three minutes without scoring and Randy Rahe called a timeout after WSU gave up an open transition 3-pointer that was missed and went out of bounds, visibly giving his squad an impassioned talking-to.
“He basically told us to get our stuff together,” junior guard Kham Davis said. “Just buckle down and be solid, don’t play to the competition.”
The Wildcats (4-6) didn’t allow a point to the Flames for the next nine minutes and led 47-22 at halftime.
“Whenever coach talks, we definitely move. We definitely had to get ourselves together,” Davis said.
Davis and Harding each hit a pair of 3-pointers during an 18-2 run early in the second half, building a 74-31 lead.
Harding shot 9 of 11 overall and 4 of 6 from the 3-point line. The Wildcats shot 60% from the field and 48% from deep while holding Bethesda to marks of 36% and 29%.
Senior guard Cody John scored 17 points for Weber State, becoming the 36th player in program history to reach the 1,000-point mark.
Dima Zdor totaled 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench and Davis added 12 points and six rebounds. KJ Cunningham and Tim Fuller scored nine points apiece, and Judah Jordan and Austin Galuppo each scored seven.
Sophomore forward Bouki Diakite checked in for the final five minutes, scoring two points on a steal and a dunk, and grabbing two rebounds. Senior Brenden Morris converted a dunk in the final minute to get on the board.
Rahe said he’s pleased with the work his team has put in to get better after having to change rotations and tweak his offensive system due to injuries.
“We’re not where we need to be yet. We’re a long ways from peaking. I think our improvement was stunted because we couldn’t get any rhythm,” Rahe said. “But since the Utah Valley game, I really see us making steady improvement. It’s a little later than I wanted but now it’s going to come.”
Weber State finishes its nonconference schedule by playing at BYU (9-4) on Saturday, a place it hasn’t won in 21 all-time contests.
“We’ve had our ups and downs, obviously. But I think it’s good because it’s growing pains. We had to come together as a team,” Davis said. “Right now, we’re getting closer to where we need to be to be a really good team. We still have so much better to get.”
WEBER STATE 72,
UTAH VALLEY 46
In the first game of Tuesday’s home doubleheader, the Weber State women’s basketball team bested Utah Valley in each quarter on the way to a blowout win.
Liz Graves poured in 26 points on 10-of-14 shooting to lead Weber State (2-6), adding a team-high seven rebounds. Ula Chamberlin scored 14 points and Ciara James and Jadyn Matthews each scored 10, with Matthews also grabbing seven rebounds.
WSU closes its nonconference schedule Friday at Utah.