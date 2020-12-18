Weber State men's basketball hit every point of the game plan to battle Portland State's high-pressure, track-meet intentions Friday night.
The Wildcats kept the Vikings off the offensive glass for most of the night, forced more turnovers than PSU and busted the full-court press for easy buckets on the way to a dominant 94-66 victory to open Big Sky Conference play in Portland.
It didn't hurt that WSU shot the lights out from deep, too, running away with a win in which it never trailed.
"Our guys came out and played with good energy tonight. We knew we had to, because that's what they do," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "We had too many turnovers but didn't have them back to back ... we'll get back and watch a little film and get better for Sunday."
Portland State trimmed a 17-point halftime deficit down to 11 with 15 minutes left, but Zahir Porter and Isiah Brown combined to push the Vikings away.
Porter scored eight of WSU's next 15 points, Dillon Jones got a steal and layup, and Brown nailed a 3-pointer to put the Wildcats up 69-48 with 11 minutes left.
Isiah Brown with the 3! 'Cats up 21!#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #BigSkyMBB pic.twitter.com/Q114CGfypI— Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) December 19, 2020
The rest of the night was more of the same, with Portland State continuing a cold-shooting season. The Vikings (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky) finished 22 of 65 (33.8%) overall and 7 of 29 (24.1%) from deep. The Wildcats limited PSU to only 11 offensive rebounds on 43 misses.
Porter scored a career-high 24 points, dropping in 3 of 5 from deep and peppering Portland State with a variety of drives and floaters to lead Weber State (3-1, 1-0).
"Zahir played really well. He likes to play in the open floor and this is an open-floor game, and he thrives in it. He told me this afternoon before the game, 'this is going to be a fun game, coach,'" Rahe said. "I was pleased with his defense, he used his length really well and guarded the ball probably the best he's guarded it all year."
Brown added 18 points, Cody Carlson totaled 14 points and nine rebounds, and Seikou Sisoho Jawara pitched in 11 points. Michal Kozak added eight rebounds.
A total of 11 Wildcats scored. Dontay Bassett added five points in 16 minutes, David Nzekwesi made his return to the court and newly eligible Darweshi Hunter played the final four minutes, recording a steal and an assist.
The two teams play again at 1 p.m. Sunday.
LOTS of highlights from the dominating win to start conference play!— Weber State MBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) December 19, 2020
🎥🏀⬇️#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #BigSkyMBB pic.twitter.com/GfG78z8tNh
The Wildcats used a 12-2 run to open the first half and a 14-2 run to end the frame to take control.
Carlson, the senior big man who entered the game leading the country in field goal percentage, opened the scoring with a 3-pointer.
By the time fellow big man Bassett nailed a 3-pointer for his first points as a Wildcat, WSU led 20-7 and forced a Portland State timeout.
The lead floated around 10 points for much of the half as PSU put Weber in the bonus 10 minutes into the frame. The Wildcats, one of the top free-throw shooting teams early in the season, went 11 of 12 from the charity stripe in the first half. They finished 22 of 28.
A short spurt of turnovers and a few trips to the line helped PSU cut it to 34-28 with 3:36 left in the first half. That's when Porter took over, scoring seven points down the stretch including a floater at the halftime buzzer with Brown on the bench in foul trouble. Sisoho Jawara added a trip to the line and a 3-pointer for a 48-31 halftime lead.
James Scott led PSU with 16 points. Khalid Thomas added 12 points and, hampering the Vikings' rebounding efforts, starting center Amari McCray totaled no points, one rebound and fouled out in eight minutes.
Kozak was the only player in either starting five to play for either team last season.