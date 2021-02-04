OGDEN — League-leading Montana State shot well over its season average from 3 — 13 of 26 from behind the arc — and went to the free-throw line 29 times.
But Seikou Sisoho Jawara scored all 17 of his points after halftime, Weber State burned the nets at 38 of 60 (63.3%) from the field, and the Wildcats took down MSU 96-88 on Thursday inside a lively Dee Events Center.
MSU’s hot shooting put the visitors up 21-12 early and 45-43 at halftime.
But WSU big man Dontay Bassett fueled an 11-2 run to open the second half, muscling a bucket inside before swishing a 3 to go up 54-47, and the Wildcats led the rest of the way.
“As a team you need to stay together, you don’t have to fall apart,” Sisoho Jawara said. “And I think we did, we stayed together, kept playing how we play, played better defense in the second half and we got the win.
Sisoho Jawara, Bassett and Isiah Brown all scored 17 points for Weber State (10-4, 5-2 Big Sky), which is now the 11th best team in the country in effective field goal percentage.
After a rough five games to start the season, Sisoho Jawara has been the epitome of efficiency. In the last nine games, he’s 44 of 72 (61.1%) from the field.
“The first games, I put too much pressure on myself and shot selection wasn’t very good,” the sophomore transfer and native of Spain said. “The biggest thing is mentally, you need to stay ready.”
Zahir Porter scored 16 points, Dillon Jones pitched in 14 points and seven rebounds off the bench, and Cody Carlson added 10 points as the Wildcats scored 53 points in the second half.
WSU’s lead got as large as 13 twice, the final time at 82-69 when Sisoho Jawara nabbed a steal and scored in transition.
Montana State (9-4, 6-1) put out a 1-3-1 trapping zone for the final six minutes; while WSU scored a few easy buckets at the rim, it also disrupted the Wildcats into a few careless turnovers and a Xavier Bishop 3 cut it to 90-87 with 1:01 left.
Brown answered by taking the clock down under 40 seconds, driving, stopping and popping a clutch mid-range jumper — then forced Bishop into a travel at the other end to seal it.
MSU also had six players in double figures with Abdul Mohamed scoring well past his average at 18 points. Big man Jubrile Belo added 17 points and forced WSU into plenty of fouls at the rim in the second half. He shot 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and the Bobcats were 18 of 23 from the stripe in the second half alone.
But WSU’s efficiency won the day, even with a hot 7-of-15 mark from downtown putting the Wildcats below their average of 10 3-pointers per game. Bassett and Carlson took turns early in the game scoring in the post, and the guard line of Brown, Sisoho Jawara and Porter shot a combined 17 of 22 on 2-pointers.
Brown played all 40 minutes of the contest.
A limited number of fans saw the game at the Dee Events Center. The two teams square off again at noon Saturday in a game that will air on KJZZ TV, and a limited number of tickets are available by calling the WSU ticket office at 801-626-8500.
“We’re going to have to defend a lot better on Saturday to put ourselves in a good position,” WSU head coach Randy Rahe said.