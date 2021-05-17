Weber State basketball: Cal Poly forward, Utah native Dyson Koehler commits to Wildcats

Weber State men's basketball is near the completion of its roster for the 2021-22 season with the addition of a freshman forward.
Dyson Koehler, a Jordan High School alum and transfer from Cal Poly, announced his commitment to Weber State on Saturday evening.
Because the 2020-21 season did not count against player eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salt Lake City native will have five seasons to play four after moving to Weber State.
Koehler said when he received contact from schools across all levels upon entering the transfer portal May 5, Weber State became a clear, quick frontrunner. He said Utah Valley was the first to contact him, and UVU joined Salt Lake Community College — Koehler is basically restarting his college career and had the junior-college route open to him — as the main schools of interest.
"But there wasn't a school that swayed me like Weber," he told the Standard-Examiner. "All the staff at Weber State had a pretty good idea of what type of player I am, so I was confident in joining their program and having success.
"It was really the relationships they have with their players. It seems like a very fun environment that I would thrive in. They work hard for their guys, they love their guys and want the best for them. They’re going to push them to be the best people they can be."
Koehler averaged 3.2 points and 4.2 rebounds in 15.2 minutes per contest across 18 games at Cal Poly, where the wing/forward hybrid was often found playing a center-like role for the Mustangs.
"I feel like I really didn’t get to showcase anything," Koehler said of his time at Cal Poly, owing to a combination of the system, roster and what he was asked to do. "I felt like there would be better places for me to grow ... and like Weber was a place that would help me grow as a person and as a player."
As a high school senior in the 2019-20 season, Koehler averaged 19.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for Jordan for his second all-state first team selection. In his final high school games, Koehler totaled 27 points and 19 rebounds in a 6A first-round playoff win over Roy, then 22 points and six rebounds in a one-point overtime loss at Skyridge.
He had offers from Utah, BYU, Vermont and Dixie State out of high school and was expected to go to either Utah or BYU, but his process eventually resulted in going to Cal Poly. Koehler described his prep recruitment as overwhelming — "I wasn’t really prepared for it," he said.
Koehler should have time to refine his game and training at Weber State while learning from a group of senior bigs in Michal Kozak, Dontay Bassett and Cody Carlson — as well as from reigning Big Sky freshman of the year Dillon Jones, a similar wing/forward hybrid.
"I just want to learn from the older guys to improve and become a better player, and a better person," he said. "Something I want to show is my ability to make shots and also create for teammates."
Koehler fills one of two available scholarships left by outgoing transfer guards Darweshi Hunter and Tavian Percy. Percy announced his departure from WSU on May 12. He played 14 minutes as a Wildcat before suffering a broken bone in his foot in the season-opener.
Weber State is targeting another young big man for its final scholarship spot.
The Wildcats went 17-6 last season and should enter the fall with five seniors all playing a second senior year after recruiting graduate-transfer guards Koby McEwen and JJ Overton.