OGDEN — Six of Weber State men's basketball's nine conference games have been decided by two points or less, gone to overtime, or both.
Five of those were at home, decisions that came by a total of seven points. A 1-4 conference start featured two close losses. Obvious frustration bothered WSU players after letting potential wins slip by.
But, it seemed, that frustration had yet to give way to despair or resignation. Players spoke about working hard and sticking together, and head coach Randy Rahe praised his team for an unflinching work ethic.
Now, at 3-6 after winning at Idaho State and beating league-leading Montana, the Wildcats hope their experience and relatively good health mean they're positioned to start turning the tides and build toward their ultimate goal.
"Our goal is, of course, to win the Big Sky tournament. Everybody wants to make it to the big dance so that’s our main goal at the end of the season," senior guard Jerrick Harding said. "We’ve got to win the day every day, whether that’s in practice or in a game, and just win that next game and build on it."
Health in home games against Montana State (62-61 loss) and Montana (87-85 overtime win) brought more new lineups for the Wildcats. Rahe opted to play more Tim Fuller and Dima Zdor at center, allowing Michal Kozak and Kham Davis to move down to their natural positions and putting the ball in Harding's hands more.
Harding scored 31.5 points per game in the contests and Davis was more impactful on the guard line, with bigger bodies inside suring up rebounding — a struggle for Weber State so far this season.
"It’s turned the corner to where we can see it, we’re getting better at what we want to do," Davis said. "Now it’s time to show it, and hopefully that (Montana) win was a better vision of how we want to play each game."
So far, the Big Sky is a conference where every night seems like the standings table could turn on its head. No team has made a clear-cut case as a favorite and perhaps 10 of the 11 teams, excluding Idaho, are somewhat believable contenders when March rolls around. With teams having 11-12 games left, two games separate first place from sixth place, and four games separate first from 10th.
The Big Sky leads the country's 32 conferences in percentage of "close games," defined by Ken Pomeroy as being decided by less than four points or in overtime, at 41.7%. But in a conference of 11 teams, Weber State has played in 30% of those close games.
"A lot of these games are preparation for the end goal, that’s how I see it. You want to win every game, don’t get me wrong. I definitely do. But every game is a chance to learn from mistakes, learn what you can do better," Davis said. "You take every experience you’ve got and try to apply it. We still have more to learn, a lot of time left in the season. But the end goal would be to put ourselves in position to win the Big Sky tournament championship."
The conference playoff in Boise, Idaho, will bring that out, Davis said.
"At the end of the year, you’re going to get everybody’s best, which means there’s going to be a lot of close games. We have close games every week so it feels normal to us. Overtime feels normal, one or two points feels normal because it’s something we’ve done multiple times ... when it’s a close game, who’s going to break under pressure? I know my team’s not. We’ve been through it."
Weber State (7-13, 3-6 Big Sky) crosses the midway point of the conference slate with the toughest road trip of the season in games Thursday at Southern Utah (12-7, 5-3) and Saturday at Northern Colorado (12-7, 5-3).
"The best teams are super resilient," Harding said. "We’ve been through a whole lot this season and we’re just going to keep fighting through, keep working, keep getting better and see where it goes."