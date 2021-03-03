A touch-and-go start to the season has given way to a long run of games for Weber State men's basketball and the Wildcats, winners in nine of their last 10 and 13 of their last 15 games, close the regular season by hosting Northern Colorado for two games at the Dee Events Center.
Weber State played seven games in the first eight weeks of the season. Since then, WSU has played 14 games over seven consecutive weekends and are in contention (but needing help) for the Big Sky regular-season title.
No matter what happens this weekend, Weber State (16-5, 11-3 Big Sky) can finish no lower than third place and is assured a first-round bye at the conference tournament next week.
But the Wildcats are far from a finished product; senior big man Dontay Bassett hasn't started in four games after missing two of them with a non-COVID illness, and WSU — one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the country — just came off a road series in which it didn't shoot well from deep.
So two last home games — the Wildcats have played nine road conference games to just five at home — can help WSU solidify who they are as a team headed into the most important week of the season.
Northern Colorado (10-9, 6-7) has taken a step back this season after losing Jonah Radebaugh, Kai Edwards and Trent Harris, along with head coach Jeff Linder. Another former WSU assistant, Steve Smiley, is now at the helm for the Bears.
Bodie Hume, a 6-foot-7 junior, is Northern Colorado's do-it-all forward. He leads the team with 14.6 points per game, adds 6.9 rebounds and about one assist, one steal and one block per game.
Daylen Kountz, a guard transfer from Colorado, scores 13.7 points per game and can occasionally be a threat from deep but is more likely to get to the rack and dunk. Matt Johnson returns as the Bears' sharpshooter, shooting a 48.3% clip from deep on almost four attempts per game.
One thing the Bears do well: for the second consecutive season, no team in the country limits 3-point attempts from opponents better than Northern Colorado and, to boot, they hold teams to the 28th worst 3-point shooting percentage in the country when they do take them. They also suppress buckets via assist and force isolation basketball.
Where the rubber meets the road for Weber State is UNCo's 2-point percentage defense, which is merely OK. The Bears force turnovers at a low rate and don't block a ton of shots, and they tend to send opponents to the free-throw line a little too often.
Weber State has the sixth-best 2-point percentage shooting in the country, counting games only against Division I opponents, is 51st in free-throw rate and 23rd in free-throw percentage. Facing the Bears will require execution from driving guards and efficiency from big men inside.
Northern Colorado went nearly a month between conference games, losing an upset to Northern Arizona on Jan. 29, then next splitting a home series with Portland State on Feb. 25 and 27.
Typically, the final home game includes senior-night celebrations. Some WSU seniors may be honored Saturday afternoon but, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors may also choose to return next season. Bassett told the Standard-Examiner he will return. Decisions from Isiah Brown, Cody Carlson, Kham Davis and Michal Kozak are not publicly known.
For Thursday's opener, Weber State is an 11-point favorite in Vegas and according to Ken Pomeroy's ratings prediction, with the latter giving WSU an 84% win probability.
Thursday's game tips off at 7 p.m., with Saturday's tip at noon.
Both games can be seen live on Pluto TV channel 1054, with a radio call on 103.1 FM and 1031thewave.com. Limited tickets are available.