Weber State basketball: David Nzekwesi granted transfer waiver by NCAA

The NCAA has granted a transfer waiver for another incoming Weber State men's basketball player.
Junior forward/center David Nzekwesi has a waiver for immediate eligibility for the upcoming 2020-21 season, WSU head coach Randy Rahe told the Standard-Examiner.
The 6-foot-9, 240-pound post player averaged 6.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 52 appearances over two seasons at Denver, shooting 50.2% overall, 39.1% from 3 and 74.4% from the free-throw line. He carries single-game career highs of 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Nzekwesi's waiver solidifies Weber State's frontcourt depth. The junior joins senior Dontay Bassett, a transfer from Florida, as likely centers, with senior forward Michal Kozak and sophomore forward Donatas Kupsas returning. At 6-foot-6, versatile freshman Dillon Jones is also a wildcard for a spot at forward or elsewhere.
Nzekwesi has focused on improving his strength and conditioning ahead of the 2020-21 season.
He's the third transfer to be granted a waiver. Junior wing player Tavian Percy (New Mexico) and sophomore combo guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara (Loyola Marymount) previously had waivers approved and are immediately eligible.
The jury is still out on a transfer waiver for scoring wing Darweshi Hunter, a sophomore from Central State.
Seniors Bassett and Isiah Brown are graduate transfers and therefore eligible.
Senior forward Cody Carlson, a 6-foot-9 forward from Division II Concordia-St. Paul in Minnesota, announced his commitment to Weber State on Monday night. He replaces the scholarship once held for Balint Mocsan, a graduate transfer shooting guard from Idaho State who signed to Weber State but has since decided to go pro. Carlson is likely to sit this season before finishing his career in 2021-22.