OGDEN — A pseudo-relic of Utah sports is meeting its maker in Ogden.
The process has begun to remove the old "Jumbotron" video and scoreboard unit from Weber State University's Dee Events Center. In its place, WSU will install several new LED videoboard units that will modernize the arena experience for basketball fans with high-definition, high-clarity video displays.
The current center-hung unit was given to Weber State by the Utah Jazz in 2010 after it was used for many years at the Delta Center/Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City.
South Dakota-based audiovisual company Daktronics recently completed the installation of two new videoboards at Stewart Stadium — one a nearly 2,000-square-foot display (36 by 54 feet) in the south end zone.
A news release from the company touting the new football additions also details what will be installed at the Dee Events Center.
The main part of the scoreboard unit that hangs from the center of the arena will consist of four boards each measuring 10 feet by 16.5 feet. That unit will also feature four "lower ribbon displays," as well as four "corner wedges" that sit between the four main boards.
Four new displays, measuring 3 feet by 13 feet, will be installed on the walls behind each baseline — two of those replacing existing scoreboards installed on the space behind each basket.
The new videoboard units will be operational when basketball season begins Oct. 30 when the WSU women's basketball team hosts an exhibition game.
BEEHIVE CLASSIC SCHEDULE SET
Game times and ticket information has been set for the 2019 Beehive Classic, the third edition of the neutral-site men's basketball doubleheader on Saturday, Dec. 14, hosted by the Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.
Weber State will play Utah for the first time in eight years to lead off the doubleheader at 1 p.m. BYU and Utah State then face off at 5 p.m.
In a change from the first two editions, tickets to each game are sold separately. Upper bowl tickets cost $10, lower bowl seats $30.
Public ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, through each school's ticket websites, at vivintarena.com or at the Vivint Arena box office.
A total of 10,678 fans attended the classic in 2018.