Two runs made the difference between a pedestrian outcome and one you'd expect from a hopeful conference contender playing a winless team.
Weber State blasted Idaho 44-28 in the second half on the way to an 81-56 victory Thursday at Memorial Gymnasium in Moscow, Idaho.
The final, decisive run came between the under-16 and under-12 media timeouts in the second half when Michal Kozak hit two 3-pointers, Seikou Sisoho Jawara cashed in from deep and Zahir Porter pitched in four points to turn a 45-35 advantage into a 60-37 lead with 11:36 left.
Porter led Weber State (8-4, 3-2 Big Sky) with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting, adding six rebounds and five steals. Isiah Brown added 16 points, five assists and four steals.
The Wildcats grabbed 14 steals and forced Idaho (0-12, 0-9) into 19 turnovers, torpedoing a few small Vandal runs that cut the deficit to under 10 at times.
"Disruptive … is what we’ve been preaching to our guys all week coming in here, that this team runs a whole bunch of set plays and you can’t just sit back and let them get the ball wherever they want," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "You have to make them feel the pressure a bit … our guys did a good job of that."
Sisoho Jawara scored 14 points and Kozak added 12, with Kozak shooting 5 of 5 from the field and 2 of 2 from deep.
Dontay Bassett led WSU with seven rebounds, scoring seven points, and Cody Carlson added five boards.
The 3-ball helped Weber State break the game open in the second half. After finding only five attempts, making two, in the first half, WSU shot 7 of 15 from deep in the second frame.
"They were going to double our post guys and we knew that going in," Rahe said. "We wanted to throw it in there and we made some pretty good plays getting it out of there. Our guys played good offense, not forcing anything and just taking what they gave you."
Gabe Quinnett kept Idaho in touch during the first 25 minutes by shooting 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, finishing with a team-high 13 points for Idaho, but his teammates shot just 2 of 14 from deep.
Scott Blakney added 12 points for the Vandals, but six of those came in the opening minutes when Idaho competed for an early 8-8 tie.
Weber State never trailed and Brown hit a jumper, got to the line, and got a steal and layup during a 12-0 run that put the Wildcats up 20-8 with 10:46 left in the first half. WSU maintained an advantage of 8-12 points until the big 15-2 run in the second half that made the game out of hand.
WSU led by as much as 29 (at 76-47) before Idaho used a 7-0 run against Weber's second bench unit. The 25-point loss is the worst of Idaho's nine conference defeats.
WSU is in its third conference series and has won all three openers by 24 or more points — but the Wildcats look to change trends in Saturday afternoon's game in Moscow after having lost by two to Portland State and five to Southern Utah, all on the road, in previous second games.
This is the first time all season WSU has played games on three consecutive weekends.
"That’s what we need, is to play. We’re getting better in some areas. We’ve been inconsistent. We play a really good ballgame on Thursday, not so good on Saturday, so what you hope for is these back-to-back-to-back weeks, now you get a rhythm and you’re starting to see what the identity of your team is," Rahe said.
"I think our identity is when we compete our tails off on the defensive end, and we’re doing it together and we’re all in-tune with each other, that’s who we’ve got to be because everything else goes from there. Our kids really took that to heart and played that way tonight."