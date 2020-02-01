After what was Weber State's best basketball outing this season Thursday in a win at Southern Utah, the Wildcats looked flat and out of gas Saturday.
The well went dry after an early back and forth, and Northern Colorado buried Weber State with extended runs for a 70-52 victory at Bank of Colorado Arena in Greeley, Colorado.
Junior guard Kham Davis knocked down the first of his four 3-pointers to make it 8-7 early.
Northern Colorado then went on a 22-6 run over the next 10 minutes, during which Weber went through a space of more than five minutes without a field goal. Some open looks rattled in and out for the Wildcats and the misses snowballed as the Bears kept the Wildcats out of the paint.
"It had nothing to do with X's and O's tonight. It had everything to do with our energy and our bodies," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "Our bodies let us down tonight. We had no energy ... our hearts were in the right place, but we couldn't move fast enough.
"Anything we tried didn't work ... guys are trying to get themselves ready in-between games with banged up bodies and it kind of hit us in the face today. (Northern Colorado) is a good basketball team, too, they deserve a lot of credit. But that wasn't the energy we normally play with."
Northern Colorado (14-7, 7-3 Big Sky) lets it fly from 3 more than any other Big Sky team. Weber State (8-14, 4-7) kept the Bears from doing damage there, but the home team made up for it with damage inside.
Whether it was on guard drives and dump-offs, screens creating post-up mismatches, or simply shooting over the top of defenders, Kai Edwards and Kur Jockuch scored in bunches as the Bears totaled 26 points in the paint for a 36-21 halftime lead.
Jockuch finished with 16 points and Edwards 13, and the two combined to shoot 14 of 17 from the field.
Davis led Weber State with a season-high 14 points, shooting 4 of 6 from the 3-point line as part of a curious statistical note from the game. He was hot, while the rest of the Wildcats were 1 of 13 from deep.
Bears senior Jonah Radebaugh — who finished with an all-around total of 19 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and four steals — was 5 of 6 from deep, while his teammates combined to shoot 2 of 18.
Jerrick Harding scored 13 points and dished four assists. He needs 24 points to become WSU's all-time career scoring leader, a feat that seems likely to come next week at home.
Cody John scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for WSU. Dima Zdor added eight points off the bench and, while held scoreless, Michal Kozak grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.
Back home in the upcoming week, Weber hosts Sacramento State on Thursday and Northern Arizona on Saturday.