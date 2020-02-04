Weber State men's basketball picked up some momentum in the past few weeks with the returns to relative health of Jerrick Harding and Kham Davis.
But the Wildcats (8-14, 4-7 Big Sky) hit a wall Saturday against Northern Colorado. The Bears, the best team in the Big Sky by ratings systems, are the third toughest opponent WSU has faced this season behind BYU and Utah State. After a one-point home loss to the Bears, WSU fell by 18 on the road Saturday.
WSU head coach Randy Rahe said he'd give his players enough time to rejuvenate their bodies ahead of this week's homestand when the Wildcats host Sacramento State (11-9, 4-7) and Northern Arizona (12-8, 6-5).
"This team is trending in the right way, I'm excited about the improvements we've been starting to make," Rahe said Saturday. "We'll come back, our goals are we're going to get better every day and we're going to win our next game. And that's what this team will do."
Historically speaking, the storyline for the homestand is senior guard Jerrick Harding needing 24 points to pass Jeremy Senglin as WSU's all-time scoring leader. He passed Bruce Collins for second place with 27 points in a win at Southern Utah last week.
SACRAMENTO STATE
It's possible the first time Weber State met Sacramento State was the peak of the Hornets' powers. Weber fell in that Jan. 11 road matchup 71-57 and Sac State was 10-4 with a 3-2 conference mark.
The Hornets are 1-5 since. While they were already a team that made their mark defensively, the wheels have fallen off a bit offensively. After averaging a pedestrian 61 points per game through 14 games, Sac State has crossed the 60-point mark once and is averaging 54 points per outing in the last six games.
Sac State is now one of the poorest shooting teams — while also being one of the most slow, inefficient offensive teams — in the country.
Inside matchups with Josh Patton and Ethan Esposito will be key, as Weber State has since fielded a larger lineup than it did in its matchup at Sacramento. Those two big men lead Sac State in scoring at 12.9 and 9.9 points per game. Patton's output has dropped one point per game since the first matchup.
Weber State is 23-2 all-time against the Hornets in Ogden.
Famed halftime act Red Panda is on tap for Thursday's game
NORTHERN ARIZONA
Northern Arizona is trending the other way. The Lumberjacks beat Weber 72-64 on Jan. 4 in the first of a 6-2 run over eight games. Harding returned, perhaps early, from an ankle injury in that game and scored six points.
While Weber's newer, big lineup should be able to handle Brooks DeBisschop better, who scored 18 points by working hard in the paint, it's the 3-point line where NAU is concerning to defenses. The Lumberjacks now shoot 36.8% from 3 as a team, which is 37th nationally.
NAU was 9 of 16 from deep in the first matchup, with Cam Satterwhite going 3 of 4. Nik Mains shoots 41.7% from 3 and Luke Avdalovic is a blistering 47.7%.
Ted McCree — a senior wing player who had eight points, five rebounds and five assists in NAU's first matchup with Weber — has since left the team after a suspension stemming from refusing to participate in a handshake line after a loss to Idaho State. McCree was averaging 10 points per game and previously had nights of making eight 3s against Idaho and five against Pepperdine.
Cam Shelton leads NAU in scoring at 13.7 points per game.
Weber State is 46-9 all-time against the Lumberjacks in Ogden.