It wasn't his most efficient night but, when Weber State men's basketball needed him the most, Jerrick Harding delivered.
Harding, the senior scoring phenom, scored 14 points in the second half and another eight in overtime to lift the Wildcats to a 74-68 extra-time win Thursday night at Idaho State.
Harding finished with a game-high 28 points despite failing to connect on a 3-pointer in five tries, including a deep attempt to close regulation.
"That was tough, that was gritty and gutsy, and everything you can think of to describe that," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "I'm really proud of the kids. They've had a lot of tough, close games and these kids just keep coming back to work."
After a pair of Harding free throws put WSU up 63-62 midway through overtime, he scored on two consecutive possessions by driving the lane and throwing in the kind of tough looks at the rim that became his vintage scoring method as a sophomore. The second make put WSU up 67-64.
He finished his OT run with a smooth up-and-under move in the paint, scooping in his final bucket to put Weber up 71-66 with 58 seconds left.
Cody John and Michal Kozak pitched in during the overtime run. Kozak muscled in the extra period's first bucket and made four free throws, while John made five freebies. WSU shot 11 of 12 from the free-throw line in overtime and 19 of 25 for the game.
John finished with 21 points and Kozak scored 14, including making two of WSU's three makes from 3.
Tim Fuller totaled 10 points, all in the second half, and a team-high nine rebounds.
Fuller scored five straight to open the second half for Weber after the Wildcats trailed 32-25 at the break. But WSU wrested momentum from the homestanding Bengals on a fast sequence with 14 minutes left.
Idaho State (6-9, 3-3 Big Sky) led 37-32 when Kozak poked away an entry pass thrown into the paint. The ball squirted toward the 3-point line where Kham Davis, making his return after missing 4 games with a knee injury, grabbed it and started to run.
Davis dished to John at the other end and John was shoved from behind by ISU guard Chidi Udengwu, tumbling hard over a table behind the baseline. Udengwu was issued a flagrant foul.
John shot up quickly and appeared ready for some action but was intercepted by his teammates. One of them was freshman guard Judah Jordan, who had come off the bench.
After video review, officials graded Udengwu's transgression a flagrant-two foul, resulting in his ejection, and also ejected Jordan for leaving the bench area. Jordan grabbed two steals in his nine minutes and he's 10th nationally in steal percentage, according to Ken Pomeroy.
"We had a little huddle up, had a little heart-to-heart ... 'if they want to fight, we'll fight, let's go,'" Rahe said of the break during the video review. "It got the juices flowing, it really did."
John made his free throws, Harding made two more on the ensuing possession, then Harding knocked down a jumper to put WSU up 38-37, its first lead since going up 7-4 early.
That was the beginning of a run where Harding scored 12 straight points on six consecutive Weber State possessions, helping the Wildcats (6-11, 2-4) keep up with a punch-for-punch run of four minutes. His final two buckets — tough, fading baseline jumpers — put WSU up 47-43 with nine minutes left.
Harding appeared to put the game away with a tough running floater to make it 57-53 with 1:26 left. But later, a frantic ISU possession resulted in a driving Coreyoun Rushin scoring at the rim to tie it 57-57 with 28 seconds left, which sent the game to overtime.
ISU was no better from 3, finishing 3 of 18, but shot a measly 11 of 21 from the free-throw line and was forced into 16 turnovers. WSU, meanwhile, finished with nine turnovers, including just one in the game's final 24 minutes.
Chier Maker led Idaho State with 16 points and 11 rebounds. He grabbed four offensive rebounds, all in the first half, scoring on all of them for 14 first-half points — but he was a nonfactor after halftime.
ISU made up for its turnover woes by grabbing seven offensive rebounds in each half — it was Malik Porter making hay on the glass in the second half — but got only one in overtime.
Davis finished with three points and six rebounds in his return, logging a plus-11 in the plus-minus column, second to Harding's plus-12.
"He's going to find a way to score now and then but what he brings our team is really great energy, he gives us a toughness and he's a good defender," Rahe said about Davis. "You see it in how our team plays when he's on the floor."
John played all 45 minutes, while Harding and Kozak each played 43.
WSU has Saturday off before traveling to Portland State (8-10, 2-4) for a Monday night matchup.