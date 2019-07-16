OGDEN — Weber State men's basketball has chosen an 11-year veteran as an assistant coach to complete its staff for the 2019-20 season.
WSU has hired Eric Daniels, most recently an assistant coach at Utah Valley University, head coach Randy Rahe confirmed Tuesday.
"We are very excited to have Eric join our staff, university and community," Rahe told the Standard-Examiner. "Eric is a Utah guy, he has a wealth of experience in all areas of coaching and has been very successful in every position he's had."
Daniels, a native of Salt Lake City, replaces Garrett Lever, who left Rahe's staff earlier this month to pursue a business opportunity in his hometown of Phoenix. Lever spent seven years at Weber: two as director of operations and five as an assistant coach.
"(Daniels) is a high-character person, an extremely hard worker and has an excellent basketball mind," Rahe said. "There is no question he will fit right into the culture we have established and help strengthen it."
Daniels played collegiately at Johnson & Wales University in Denver. He began coaching as an assistant at Southern Utah in 2008-09 before five seasons as an assistant coach at Regis University, a Division II school in Denver.
Daniels then spent one season with the NBA's Orlando Magic, working as a player development coach and video coordinator.
From there, Mark Pope hired Daniels as an assistant coach when taking over at Utah Valley, where Daniels coached for four seasons.
Daniels was the odd man out when Pope left with two other assistants to BYU this offseason. In May, UVU announced new head coach Mark Madsen would retain Daniels on his staff.
"Eric has been a key figure in helping to elevate this team to new heights over the past four years," Madsen said in a news release at the time. "Eric's knowledge of X's and O's is comprehensive and deep. His on court player development work is best in class. Eric is also an exceptional recruiter."
UVU was 48-21 over the last two seasons.
Daniels is the son of longtime college coach Donny Daniels, who recently retired from on-bench coaching after nine seasons at Gonzaga but accepted an advisory/consultant position at the University of Utah for next season, where he coached from 1990-2000.
Rahe said Daniels' responsibilities at WSU will include recruiting, defensive coaching, game prep/scouting and player development.
Associate head coach Eric Duft returns to WSU for his 14th season with Rahe. Assistant David Marek is set to return for his fourth season on the staff.
Weber State heads into the 2019-20 season with two scholarship seniors in guards Jerrick Harding and Cody John after going 18-15 last season.