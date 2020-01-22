Weber State men's basketball plays at home for the first time in two weeks, hosting Montana State on Thursday and Montana on Saturday, hoping to get some juice from hometown support as the players continue to battle injuries, tough breaks and more.
"This team has been through absolutely a ton of adversity but this team just keeps fighting and playing hard and playing the right way," 14th year head coach Randy Rahe said. "They have a great attitude and they’re trying to do the best they can. Fans don’t know what’s going on in our program, what this group of kids have had to deal with and continue to deal with. But these players don’t flinch, they just come and get ready to go.
"This is a team that plays hard, they play the right way, they give great effort. So we could sure use the fans to come out and support this team and show support for the things they’ve gone through, I think it would be great for them to come out and show it."
The Wildcats (6-12, 2-5 Big Sky) earned an overtime win last week at Idaho State before losing by 16 at Portland State. Many players are dealing with injuries both disclosed and undisclosed, and, in Monday's game at PSU, junior forward Kham Davis again left the contest late with an injury and didn't return.
Rahe says, despite it all, the goal remains the same: keep building, keep improving and see where the chips fall.
"We’re not concerned about our record right now," Rahe said. "We’ve got two goals in our program: No. 1, get better every day, and No. 2, go win your next game. That’s all we talk about and that’s what these kids are doing."
Jerrick Harding, Cody John and Michal Kozak are logging big minutes and Harding, while battling injury, scored 52 points on the last two-game road trip, moving him past Damian Lillard for third place on the program's all-time scoring list.
At 20.7 points per game this season, Harding is 127 points from passing Jeremy Senglin for the all-time scoring crown.
"The real fans will come out and support these kids. It’s been tough, it hasn’t been easy to go through this ... It’s been hard for us to get any momentum like a lot of teams in our league have been able to do, we’ve been fighting an uphill battle," Rahe said. "So I would hope fans would support them because they’re giving everything they’ve got in some difficult circumstances."
Montana State (9-9, 3-4) has shown promise in head coach Danny Sprinkle's first year, starting 3-2 in conference play before losing at home to Portland State and Eastern Washington. The Bobcats rely heavily on senior guard Harald Frey, who averages 17.4 points, five assists and five rebounds in 37.1 minutes per game.
Junior college transfers Jubrile Belo (11.8 ppg) and Amin Adamu (11.6 ppg) have boosted the scoring efforts of a new-look MSU squad that lost Big Sky scoring king Tyler Hall and the versatile Keljin Blevins, both of whom are now playing in the NBA G League.
Montana (10-8, 6-1) is somewhat of a surprise at the top of the conference after losing a starting lineup's worth of seniors from last year's title squad, and after losing to Montana Tech and Omaha in nonconference play. But seniors Sayeed Pridgett and Kendal Manuel have the Griz playing well when it counts.
After squeaking past Sacramento State and Southern Utah by two points each, Montana has put beatings on EWU and PSU, then survived a tough Idaho squad to climb to the top.
Pridgett averages 18.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per contest, while Manuel adds 14.9 points per game.
Both contests tip at 7 p.m. at the Dee Events Center.