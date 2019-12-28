OGDEN — Weber State men's basketball trailed Big Sky frontrunner Eastern Washington by 16 early in the second half after the Eagles hit the pedal for a 7-0 run in the first minute-plus at the Dee Events Center.
WSU mounted runs of 10-2 in an immediate answer, then 9-0 in the final three minutes. But injuries to key Weber players — and the general appearance of game mismanagement from referee and clock crews — marred the final minute, and the hot-shooting Eagles prevailed 79-77 on Saturday afternoon to open Big Sky play.
"We stayed in the fight. We knew they had shooters, they are capable of hitting tough shots ... we kept defending, rebounding," junior forward Michal Kozak said. "That's one of the best teams in the conference ... the effort brought us back, the whole team contributed.
"We had a shot to win the game but it didn't work. It's a tough loss for us but we'll just keep building on it."
Casson Rouse drained a 3-pointer with 3:15 left to give EWU a 77-66 lead. But, as WSU mounted five consecutive defensive stops, junior forward Kham Davis scored six straight for the Wildcats to make it 77-72.
With 30 seconds left, Cody John grabbed a steal that resulted in Jerrick Harding missing a 3-pointer the other way. A mass of bodies crashed the boards, during which Davis was plowed over. In the fray, Kozak tapped the ball out to John who rose and hit a 3, making it 77-75 with 22 seconds remaining.
But when the bodies cleared, Davis remained on the floor, clutching his right knee.
After Kim Aiken made a pair of free throws for Eastern, he appeared to take out Harding's legs during a steal, seemingly ending Weber's chances. Harding remained on the floor injured, holding his left leg.
But Aiken missed his next free throw. Judah Jordan raced to the other end, converting a layup with 2.6 seconds left to make it 79-77.
With 1.6 left, Aiken missed another free throw. With only WSU players around, Kozak hovered over the ball but waited to make a play in hopes of setting someone up for a last-ditch heave — but the game clock started with no touch. Referees resolved the error by calling a jump ball, giving possession to Eastern Washington and effectively ending the game.
"We don't take moral victories around here, we expect to win every damn game we play ... but if you can have that identity as a team we had — that toughness, that grit, that togetherness, that belief no matter what's going on — then you can find a way to be a good basketball team," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said.
Harding scored a game-high 26 points and Davis added eight points and four rebounds. Their statuses for Monday's game against Idaho are unknown.
Significant concern lingered postgame about the seriousness of their leg injuries, though official evaluations and diagnoses will take place Monday.
Weber State (4-8, 0-1 Big Sky) has already dealt with injuries that hampered their ability to progress this season: Harding recovered from a foot injury that required an operation, missing all of fall camp up through the first game; Donatas Kupsas tore his ACL in the season's second game; and sophomore transfer Bouki Diakite has remained largely unavailable while trying to regain form following an ACL tear at the end of last season.
Eastern Washington (8-4, 1-0) missed its first six 3-point attempts but shot 10 of 20 from there, with Aiken and Tyler Robertson, in particular, delivering key daggers in the second half. Aiken led EWU with 22 points, Mason Peatling added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Ellis Magnuson totaled 12 points and seven assists.
John scored 13 second-half points to finish with 15 and help spur the comeback bid, adding four assists.
Kozak played one of his best games as a Wildcat, using decisive playmaking to finish with 11 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Tim Fuller added 10 points and six rebounds.
Harding and Kozak combined for WSU's first 18 points before Dima Zdor's lone points made it 22-20 with eight minutes left in the first half. Weber outshot EWU, going 31 of 62 from the floor, but converted only five 3-pointers on a 5-of-19 clip.
The game saw a litany of confusing moments from the referee crew, which included two questionable decisions on replay reviews, a bench warning on Rahe for having his feet on the court, nitpicking over substitutions reporting to an exact spot at the scorer's table, a double foul, and a slew of offensive foul calls transgressing against both teams. That came to a head when late, physical play resulted in injuries to Harding and Davis with no fouls whistled.
Weber State returns to action at 7 p.m. Monday, hosting Idaho at the Dee Events Center.