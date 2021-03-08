The turnaround 2020-21 season for Weber State men's basketball has netted postseason conference honors for three players, the Big Sky Conference announced Monday.
WSU senior guard Isiah Brown was named the conference's newcomer of the year and placed on the all-conference first team. Brown averaged 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game, shooting 50% from the field and 84.2% from the foul line.
Brown was the conference's third-leading scorer after arriving from Grand Canyon. Upon his commitment to Weber State, he was the first graduate transfer to commit to WSU in program history.
Sophomore guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara was named to the Big Sky second team after finishing with 12.0 points and 3.2 assists per game. Sisoho Jawara, a transfer from Loyola Marymount, shot 50.3% from the field, 41% on 3-pointers and 78.8% from the free-throw line.
Both Brown and Sisoho Jawara started all 22 games for Weber State, which finished the season 17-5 overall and 12-3 in the Big Sky, half of a game out of first place.
Dillon Jones was named the Big Sky's freshman of the year after finishing second in the conference in steals with 1.5 per game off the bench. The forward averaged 8.0 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 57% from the floor and 77% from the foul line.
Eastern Washington junior forward Tanner Groves was named conference MVP, leading the 12-3 Eagles with averages of 17.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 58.6% from the field.
Brown and Groves were unanimous first-team selections.
Joining Groves and Brown on the first team are Eastern Washington's Kim Aiken Jr., and guards Tevian Jones (Southern Utah) and Cameron Shelton (Northern Arizona).
On the second team, Sisoho Jawara is joined by Sacramento State big man Ethan Esposito, Southern Utah players Maizen Fausett and John Knight III, and Montana State guard Xavier Bishop.
Aiken Jr. was also named defensive player of the year, and EWU's Tyler Robertson was named the top reserve.