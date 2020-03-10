The Big Sky Conference announced its all-conference honors for the 2019-20 men's basketball season Tuesday and while the league's leading scorer, Weber State senior guard Jerrick Harding, grabbed second-team honors from the conference, he was named first-team All-District by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
The regional honors come from District 8, which comprises Division I programs in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.
The USBWA named Utah State's Sam Merrill as district MVP and BYU's Mark Pope as coach of the year.
The 10-player all-district team is: Timmy Allen (Utah), Trevon Allen (Idaho), Yoeli Childs (BYU), Bryce Hamilton (UNLV), Harding (Weber State), Jalen Harris (Nevada), Merrill (Utah State), Sayeed Pridgett (Montana), Trevelin Queen (New Mexico State) and McKinley Wright IV (Colorado).
Harding, who is Weber State's all-time leading scoring and third in Big Sky history, led the league with 21.9 points per game, good for 11th in the nation, this season.
Fellow senior guard Cody John was named to the Big Sky's honorable mentions after starting all 31 games and averaging 14.9 points per game.
Big Sky coaches voted Eastern Washington's Mason Peatling as MVP and first-team player. He averaged 18.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game for the regular-season champion Eagles.
Peatling, Montana's Sayeed Pridgett and Northern Colorado's Jonah Radebaugh were all unanimous first-team selections.
Montana State's Harald Frey and Portland State's Holland Woods were the final first-team selections.
Chosen for the second team: Jerrick Harding, Jacob Davison (Eastern Washington), Kendal Manuel (Montana), Trevon Allen (Idaho) and Bodie Hume (Northern Colorado).
The third team, as voted by coaches: Joshua Patton (Sacramento State), Cameron Shelton (Northern Arizona), Kim Aiken Jr. (Eastern Washington), Brooks DeBisschop (Northern Arizona) and Jubrile Belo (Montana State).
Belo was the newcomer of the year. Montana's Derrick Carter-Hollinger was named freshman of the year, Radebaugh took home his third defensive player of the year nod and Northern Colorado's Kai Edwards won top reserve honors.
Eastern Washington head coach Shantay Legans was named coach of the year after the Eagles won their first outright conference title since 2004 and second title since 2015.