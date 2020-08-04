The top scorer in Weber State men's basketball history has finalized the next step of his career.
Jerrick Harding signed a contract with ERA Basketball Nymburk, the top team in the Czech Republic, on Monday, completing his childhood dream of becoming a professional basketball player in a journey that saw minimal Division I college interest but major Division I college success.
"It's definitely a blessing. My hard work is paying off," Harding told the Standard-Examiner. "I'm super excited that I just signed my first pro contract. I've been working for this my whole life. This is the end goal, for me to make money playing basketball. So I'm definitely excited."
Nymburk has won the Czech national league every year since 2004, and also competes in Europe's Basketball Champions League, a secondary competition to Euroleague.
Harding said Nymburk's success, combined with an up-tempo style of play, is something he hopes brings him exposure to return to the United States for future opportunities. He said he signed a two-year contract with stipulations that allow him to pursue opportunities like the NBA Summer League.
"That’s always been my dream. I want to play professional basketball and it doesn’t really matter where it’s at, but the ultimate goal is to be in the NBA. So I’ll put in the work and give my all to this team," Harding said.
WSU senior forward Michal Kozak, a native of the Czech Republic, trained with the Czech national team in Nymburk and has helped answer some of Harding's questions about living in the country.
"We talked a little bit about the culture. ... We’ve been talking about food, he says they have some pretty good restaurants. I’ll probably have to adjust when it comes to food," Harding said. "He said it’s a beautiful place."
Harding leaves Weber State as the program's all-time leading scorer (2,266 points) and top free-throw shooter (86.8%), and holds high marks in single-game points overall (46) and at the Dee Events Center (44). He ranks third in scoring in Big Sky Conference history and was seventh in the country last season at 22.2 points per game.
"Jerrick is a very talented player who will bring a spark to our team in the form of his unique shooting skills. From the first contact with him, I felt his passion and desire to start a professional career in Nymburk," the club's head coach, Oren Amiel, said in a statement from the team. "It's exactly the type of player we were looking for. He is hungry, competitive and especially suitable for our style of basketball."
Normally, Harding said he'd fly to the Czech Republic this week but, because of continually rising coronavirus cases in the United States, many European countries are not allowing incoming visitors from the states. He said he should know when he can join his new team in the next week or two.