The Big Sky Conference released voting for the 2019-20 basketball preseason all-conference teams Wednesday and Weber State took in top honors on the men's side.
Senior guard Jerrick Harding was voted the Big Sky preseason men's basketball MVP, according to polling of media members around the conference.
Joining Harding on the preseason all-conference team: Jacob Davison and Mason Peatling of Eastern Washington, Harald Frey of Montana State, Sayeed Pridgett of Montana and Holland Woods of Portland State. Davison and Woods are juniors, the rest are seniors.
Harding averaged 21.4 points per game last season and has totaled 1,621 points in his career, currently fifth in career scoring at Weber State. He needs 456 points to overtake Jeremy Senglin (2,076 points) as the school's all-time scoring leader.
The men's team hosts Western Colorado for an exhibition on Nov. 2 before opening the 2019-20 season Nov. 8 at Utah State.
No Weber State women's players were named to that side's preseason all-conference team. The WSU women have two seniors in Dominique Williams and Gina O'Brien. Juniors Shianne Johnosn and Kayla Watkins return, joined as juniors by BYU transfer Liz Graves (née Eaton) and junior college guard Aloma Solovi, who prepped at East High School.
The women host Western Colorado for an exhibition on Oct. 30 before opening the season Nov. 5 at UCLA.
The Big Sky will release preseason polls Thursday.