One of the final dominos to fall for Weber State's men's basketball came last week as the Wildcats' roster continues a massive overhaul.
Freshman guard Judah Jordan entered the transfer portal Friday, the sixth Wildcat to transfer out of the program following the 2019-20 season in which WSU went 12-20 and lost in the first round of the Big Sky tournament.
WSU has signed seven new players to national letters of intent and Jordan's departure leaves one scholarship open, which head coach Randy Rahe will use to sign a big man.
Jordan, a native of Baltimore, Maryland, appeared in 20 games this season, averaging 2.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.6 minutes per game.
His best game at WSU was a performance of seven points and five steals on Jan. 4 at Northern Arizona. He played 13 minutes in a road game at Montana on Feb. 13 and didn't appear for the final month of the season.
With 12 scholarships committed and one available, WSU has five seniors, one junior, five sophomores and one freshman signed.
Returners from last season are seniors Kham Davis and Michal Kozak, and sophomores KJ Cunningham, Donatas Kupsas and Tim Fuller.
Graduate transfers Dontay Bassett (Florida), Isiah Brown (Grand Canyon) and Balint Mocsan (Idaho State) have signed to the 2020 recruiting class. They join junior college transfer Zahir Porter, Loyola Marymount transfer Seikou Sisoho Jawara and Division II transfer Darweshi Hunter of Central State in the class. Dillon Jones, a South Carolina native, has signed as a prep recruit.
NERO, ZDOR SIGN
As previously reported, joining Jordan as WSU's outgoing transfers are Israel Barnes, Bouki Diakite, Austin Galuppo, Caleb Nero and Dima Zdor. That group of six underclassmen combined to average 14.1 points per game last season.
Nero, who remained with the team but decided to transfer prior to the 2019-20 season and sat out, committed to transfer to North Dakota last week. Nero will have at least two seasons to play with the Fighting Hawks.
Zdor signed Friday to continue his career at Grand Canyon. He'll have two seasons to play for the Lopes.
PARADISE UPDATE
Weber State is slated to play in the 2020 Paradise Jam with Bradley, Buffalo, Cleveland State, FIU, Long Beach and St. Bonaventure. Colorado State was previously part of the field but withdrew. CBS' Jon Rothstein reported Friday that Little Rock will replace CSU in the field.
The Arkansas school went 21-10 last season, won the Sun Belt at 15-5, was ranked No. 129 by Ken Pomeroy, and loses no starters.
In addition to three games at that event, WSU tentatively has the following slated for the 2020-21 season: home games against Fresno State, UC San Diego, Utah State and Utah Valley; a road game against UC San Diego; and a Salt Lake City game against BYU.