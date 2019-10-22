Weber State men's basketball got a big boost Tuesday when the NCAA granted junior guard Kham Davis a transfer waiver, meaning he is eligible to play in the upcoming 2019-20 season.
Davis, a 6-foot-4 guard, transferred to Weber State from Pittsburgh and was set to sit out this season per NCAA transfer rules. But WSU learned Tuesday that the NCAA was making him immediately eligible.
“We are really excited that Khameron has been granted a waiver and will be allowed to compete this season,” WSU head coach Randy Rahe said in a release from the school. “We certainly appreciate Pittsburgh for their assistance during the process and are grateful that the NCAA has come to this decision.”
Davis will have two years of eligibility to play for the Wildcats. The Colorado native spent a year of post-graduate play at a prep school in North Carolina before being recruited to Pitt, a school in the ACC. He started 23 games as a freshman and played in 58 games in two seasons at Pitt.
“He’s come in right away and you can just see he’s got that maturity about him, that experience about him. He’s got natural leadership skills. He’s all about team, he’s all about winning,” Rahe previously told the Standard-Examiner about adding Davis to the roster.
Davis, known as a dogged defender, adds depth and athleticism to WSU's guard line. Weber State's season begins Nov. 2 with a home exhibition game.