OGDEN — Weber State men’s basketball harassed Northern Colorado’s top three shooters from start to finish Thursday night and it nearly paid off for the Wildcats.
In a second half that saw four ties and eight lead changes, Weber State took its final advantage when Jerrick Harding drew the crowd to a roar by hitting a long jumper with 14 seconds left.
After Weber issued two fouls it had to give, Northern Colorado threw the ball in to senior Jonah Radebaugh, who drove to the rim and was cut off by Michal Kozak, a junior in the midst of a career night.
Radebaugh dished the ball past Kozak’s help to Kai Edwards. Cody John rotated on help defense to challenge the senior big man but Edwards reversed under the rim and banked it in with 3.3 seconds left.
Harding took the ensuing inbound pass on the run, sped past halfcourt and was stripped as he gathered for a final attempt, and Northern Colorado escaped the Dee Events Center with a 65-64 win, the program’s first-ever win in Ogden in 14 games.
“That one’s tough. That one’s real tough. I was really proud of the guys. They played their hearts out, they executed the game plan exactly how we wanted to execute it,” Rahe said. “Whenever you have a one-point game like that, there’s a million what-ifs. We just came up one play short.”
Those what-ifs included WSU shooting 8 of 13 from the foul line when most other things were equal — both teams shot 8 of 25 from deep and Northern Colorado tallied 25 field goals to Weber’s 24.
Another came the series before the final sequence. Leading 62-61, Harding drove a lane and pushed up a short floater with 44 seconds left that rolled around the rim and out. Just 17 seconds later, Edwards pushed up a post look that rolled three-quarters of the way out, paused suddenly on the rim and fell in to give the Bears a 63-62 lead with 27 seconds remaining.
Kozak finished with 13 points, 18 rebounds, seven blocks and four assists, all team highs except in points. Seven blocks represents a school-record-tying performance for denials in one game.
Harding led all scorers with 21 points.
Northern Colorado raced to a 10-3 lead in the first 2.5 minutes after Radebaugh and Bodie Hume hit consecutive 3-pointers. But WSU held the Bears to 24 points in the next 17.5 minutes and briefly tied the game 33-33 before trailing 34-33 at halftime.
Out of the break, Weber State (5-10, 1-3 Big Sky) took its largest lead at 43-38 with 16:40 left when Israel Barnes hit a corner 3 on a no-look pass from Kozak out of the paint. The game was a back-and-forth gem from there.
“We worked our asses off the entire game to get to the situation we got to. It was 50-50, it was a really close game,” Kozak said. “We executed the game plan the coaches prepared for us really well ... they got a couple layups and we didn’t respond to that.”
Cody John scored 12 points for WSU and both Barnes and KJ Cunningham added eight points each.
Radebaugh, the usual leading scorer for Northern Colorado (10-5, 3-1), led the Bears with 19 points but took 24 shots to do it, Hume shot just 3 of 9 from deep on his way to 15 points and Edwards scored 14 points inside.
“What tonight was, you’re playing a championship program. There’s a reason why Northern Colorado had never won here,” UNCo head coach Jeff Linder said. “I knew coach Rahe, coach (Eric) Duft would have these guys ready to go.
“They had a great defensive game plan, they forced us to make a few adjustments that I didn’t foresee having to make. They did a really good job on the defensive end of taking us out of what we wanted to do.”
Weber State hits the road to play Sacramento State (8-4, 2-2) on Saturday.